Four Steps to Financial Wellness for Black History Month

Previous Next 4/4

4. Build Your Savings and Investments.

Savings and investments are just as essential as credit. If it feels like a challenge to find funds to invest or save, consider using the 50-30-20 rule to help you budget: Put about 50% of your money toward necessities like food and housing, 30% toward wants, and then you have 20% left to invest and save.

Make it a priority to build up an emergency savings fund if you don’t already have one. Start small if you must, even saving $5 at a time until you have $1,000. Then, set your sights on having enough set aside to cover three to six months’ worth of living expenses.

Just as important, invest for retirement. If you have a 401(k) through your job, great. If not, consider opening an IRA. From there, you can look into other opportunities to invest and grow your money for the future. Figure out what works for your lifestyle, and whatever you do, give your money a chance to grow.

Building a Better Future

Some Black Americans may have to cover extra ground in order to generate and preserve personal wealth. Just know that no matter what the big picture is, you do have the power to make a difference in your own financial life.

What’s more, raising up your own personal net worth as a person of color can help start a ripple effect that can have a positive impact on others. Remember to show yourself empathy, and know that whatever small steps you take today can add up to help you create a better financial future for tomorrow.

--

Not all products and services are available in all jurisdictions.

This material has been prepared for informational and educational purposes only. It does not provide individually tailored investment advice. It has been prepared without regard to the individual financial circumstances and objectives of persons who receive it. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (“Morgan Stanley”) recommends that investors independently evaluate particular investments and strategies, and encourages investors to seek the advice of a Morgan Stanley Financial Advisor. The appropriateness of a particular investment or strategy will depend on an investor’s individual circumstances and objectives.

By providing a link to a third party website or online publication or article, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (“Morgan Stanley”) is not implying an affiliation, sponsorship, endorsement, etc. with the third party or that any monitoring is being done by Morgan Stanley of any information contained within the article or web site. Morgan Stanley is not responsible for the information contained on the third party web site or your use of or inability to use such site. Nor do we guarantee their accuracy and completeness. The terms, conditions, and privacy policy of any third party web site may be different from those applicable to your use of any Morgan Stanley web site. The opinions expressed by the author are solely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of Morgan Stanley. Professional designations mentioned in the articles may or may not be approved for use at Morgan Stanley. Securities, investments, strategies or products mentioned or discussed on the third party website or online publication are neither an endorsement nor solicitation by Morgan Stanley. The information and data provided by the third party web site or publication is as of the date of the article when it was written and is subject to change without notice. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Morgan Stanley at Work, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, and its affiliates and employees do not provide legal or tax advice. You should always consult with and rely on your own legal and/or tax advisors.

Morgan Stanley at Work services are provided by Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, member SIPC (opens in new tab), and its affiliates, all wholly owned subsidiaries of Morgan Stanley.

CRC ­5421154 1/2023

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC (opens in new tab) or with FINRA (opens in new tab).