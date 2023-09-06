Free Day of Child Care at KinderCare Offered Till Fall

KinderCare is offering a free day of child care to families nationwide through Oct. 6 as part of the early learning center’s national open house fall event.

To qualify, children must be between the ages of six weeks and 12 years old and not currently enrolled in a KinderCare Learning Companies program. Availability may vary by location and the children’s ages, said the company, which is one of the nation’s largest child care providers with more than 2,000 sites nationwide.

The offer is in support of families as they ease into the busy back-to-school season , KinderCare said.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Since the pandemic, the cost of child care has become significantly more expensive. "When it comes to child care, there is no universal standard for what to spend because costs vary greatly depending on the market you are in and your family size," Jesse Mecham, founder of budgeting app YNAB , told Kiplinger earlier this year. Many parents are making significant changes to their daily lives to be able to afford child care costs , as reported.

Strong need for high-quality care

“As the number of women returning to the workforce reaches an all-time high in the U.S., we know there’s a strong need for high-quality child care across the country,” KinderCare President Michael Canavin said in a statement. “Whether it’s full- or part-time-time care, we’re ready to help support working parents with programs that provide safe and well-rounded environments for children to foster a love of learning while building confidence for life.”

Earlier this summer, KinderCare expanded its before- and after-school program Champions to reach a total of 950 programs nationwide. These programs, which include homework help and daily fitness activities, are run in partnership with elementary and middle schools in 28 states and the District of Columbia. Families can go online to enroll their children in a Champions program in their area.

In other child care news, Kiplinger recently reported that parents of children with disabilities may be able to claim the child and dependent care credit , even if the child is 13 or older.