Four Steps to Prepare Your Finances for Divorce

Step 4: It’s Not Too Early to Start Updating Your Financial Plan.

As you move through the divorce process, it’s important to determine a realistic budget to live on once you are on your own. If you and your spouse are parents or guardians to minor children, you’ll need to factor the cost of caring for them into your calculations and how that will impact child support payments made by either party.

As your divorce is finalized, you will also want to begin making a financial plan for this new phase of your life. Key components of a financial plan include:

Emergency savings to meet immediate, unplanned needs.

An investment strategy designed to meet short- and long-term goals (e.g., a new car, vacation, home remodel).

A realistic retirement strategy that takes taxes into consideration.

An estate plan.

And if applicable, a college savings plan for your children.

These elements may look very different than they did when your finances were combined with your former spouse’s. Although you may have mixed feelings about that fact, one silver lining may be that you have the opportunity to manage your money with more control and command — and build toward the goals that are most important to you.

Your future starts now, but you don’t have to navigate it alone. A financial adviser can help you work through your divorce and create a plan that will help you confidently enter the next chapter in life.

