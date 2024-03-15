Join the PARTY! (Wordle No. 775) — Friday Is 1,000th Wordle Puzzle Day

What has one new puzzle seven days a week, five letters and six guesses? You guessed it. WORDLE. The game where you’re never be at a loss for words. Since being released in October 2021, Wordle has evolved into far more than just a game. It has become a daily ritual for millions of people worldwide.

The New York Times is celebrating the 1,000th puzzle with a PARTY (Wordle No. 775) on Friday, March 15, and rolling out the green, yellow and white carpet. But more than just celebrating the game, the company is celebrating bringing people together — one five-letter word at a time. You can join the party in-person or virtually at locations across New York City, and across the nation.

The New York Times is inviting solvers to join the party at the Empire State Building and its iconic SPIRE on Friday, which will light up in Wordle’s signature colors as the 1,000th puzzle is published. The first solvers on the 86th Floor will also receive a gift, while supplies last. Across the city and in some cases, across the U.S., solvers can also pick up free pizza, bagels and drinks, and discounts on books, films, baseball games and comedy clubs.

Don’t miss a minute of the fun:

Tompkins Square Bagels locations — Get a free BAGEL (Wordle No. 705) to start your morning.

(Wordle No. 705) to start your morning. The Strand bookstore in Union Square — get a discounted New York Times Bestseller STORY (Wordle No. 317).

(Wordle No. 317). Caveat and Littlefield Comedy clubs — add a little extra HUMOR (Wordle No. 235) to your week with discounts at the two clubs.

(Wordle No. 235) to your week with discounts at the two clubs. Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop — get a limited-edition green and yellow DONUT (Wordle No. 748).

(Wordle No. 748). The New York Times Print Plant — take a behind-the-scenes tour and see where the PAPER (Wordle No. 35) gets made.

(Wordle No. 35) gets made. Joe’s Pizza locations (N.Y., Miami, Fla. Ann Arbor, Mich., Cambridge, Mass.) — delight in an afternoon crunch on CRUST (Wordle No. 23) with a free slice.

(Wordle No. 23) with a free slice. The Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) — a chance to see your favorite IMAGE (Wordle No. 985) at MoMA more often, by claiming one of 1,000 free trial memberships.

(Wordle No. 985) at MoMA more often, by claiming one of 1,000 free trial memberships. The Brooklyn Botanic Garden — take a free stroll through sprouting spring FLORA (Wordle No. 653) at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

(Wordle No. 653) at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. Film Forum — win a year of discounted MOVIE (Wordle No. 271) nights at Film Forum.

(Wordle No. 271) nights at Film Forum. Coney Island — invite your whole Wordle crew to a night in a suite at an upcoming Brooklyn Cyclones game where you’ll get to play CATCH (Wordle No. 483) on the field.

(Wordle No. 483) on the field. Pubs — enjoy a complimentary DRINK (Wordle No. 206) to close out the day, from Superbueno, The Dead Rabbit, Dear Irving, and all Talea Taproom locations.

Find full details on all the ways to join in on the fun, gifts and surprises, and each day's agenda to join the fun.

Never tried Wordle?

For the handful of people who have never tried Wordle, it’s never to late to start.

The basics

Wordle gives you six tries to guess a five-letter word. Each time you guess, the game gives you feedback on how many letters you got correct, if they are in the right position, and how many letters are not in the right position. The goal is to guess the word correctly in as few tries as possible. But, you only have six tries to get it right.

Top 30 Wordle words

Based on frequency of use in the English language, here are the top 30 Wordle words according to the Wordle Guide.

House Water World Money Night Light Music Party Happy Earth Human Phone Paper Plant Power Radio River Space Sport Stone Table Taste Voice Watch Woman Bread Child Dance Drink Fruit