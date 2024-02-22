22 Margarita Day Deals and Discounts

What do you get when you add tequila, orange liqueur and lime juice in a 3-2-1 proportion to a salt-rimmed glass, either frozen or on the rocks, tart or sweet? The much-loved Margarita. This drink is so popular that they set aside a day to celebrate. Who knew?

Today, February 22, many restaurant chains nationwide will celebrate National Margarita Day by honoring this timeless cocktail with deals and discounts on many margarita varieties. So whether you prefer a classic Margarita or something with a little more flair, grab a friend or two after work and head out to Margaritaville at these leading restaurants!

Abuelo’s

In celebration, Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant is featuring the El Jefe, Skinny Margarita, Platinum Hand-Shaken Margarita and the Raspberry Hibiscus Margarita today only for $7.95.

Añejo

Añejo in Philadelphia is celebrating by offering a special happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with half-off pitchers in Margarita varieties, including mezcal, jalapeño, blanco and añejo.

Bahama Breeze

Bahama Breeze is celebrating Margarita Day with $2.22 Classic Margaritas all day at all locations.

Take the celebration to another level with Bahama Breezes' new limited edition lip gloss line, featuring the Classic Margarita flavor, Dragon Fruit Margarita or Hot Honey Mango Margarita. Each lip gloss costs $10 and can be purchased at Mizzi Cosmetics.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

Bad Daddy’s is serving up House Margarita flavors for $2.22 all day.

Chili’s

Chili’s is offering customers several margarita specials, like a $5 Tequila Trifecta, the $6 Straw-Eddy, or a $10 Spice-A-Rita.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s is giving customers plenty of margaritas to choose from, with a classic Texas Margarita starting at $5.99 to a Grande Top Shelf Margarita for $9.29.

Chevys Fresh Mex

Chevys Fresh Mex is offering mango, original or strawberry margarita flights in select locations only. Check for this special deal near you.

Chuy's

Just in time for Margarita Day, Chuy’s is letting customers size up to a Grande size by adding $2 to any regular House Rocks or Frozen 'Rita Margarita. Plus, get a commemorative cup to take home.

El Torito

El Torito has margarita flights in the following flavors — blackberry, mango and signature — for just $10.

Fish City Grill

All Fish City Grill locations will offer specials on a Frozen Gold Margarita for $6.50, a Prickly Pear Margarita for $6.50 and a Perfect Patron Margarita for $9.50.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Hopdoddy Burger Bar is serving up 5 oz. tasters of the Doble Fina Margarita in-restaurant only.

Lime Fresh Mexican Grill

Win big this National Margarita Day at the Lime Fresh Mexican Grill. Sign up for the sweepstakes and enter for a chance to get free frozen margaritas for a year. The contest runs through February 29. Good luck!

Margs

Margs customers can use a custom code — TODAY20 — on TODAY.com to get 20% off orders through February 29. The offer is limited to one code per customer.

Miller's Ale House

Miller’s is offering $2.22 margaritas with the option of upgrading your house margarita with Sauza Hornitos tequila for another $2.22.

Mingle Mocktails

Mingle Mocktails customers can get 20% off the brand’s Key Lime Margarita. No code needed. Plus, you get free shipping on purchases over $40.

On the Border

On The Border is celebrating National Margarita Day by offering customers the Grande House Margarita for $4 or the 1800 Gran Rita for $8.

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe is serving up two great deals — $5 frozen and rocks Margarita varieties and $6 flavored varieties.

Rosa Mexicano

Rosa Mexicano, located in New York City, is offering its Frozen Rosa, a hibiscus frozen pomegranate margarita, for just $5.

Rusty Taco

Participating Rusty Taco locations are offering customers half-off frozen or on-the-rocks margaritas.

Simple Times Mixers

Simple Times Mixers is discounting its Margarita Bundle by 9% and offering free shipping over $49 (no code required) between February 19 - 23.

Sugar Factory American Brasserie

Get a free tequila shot with any margarita goblet purchase at participating Sugar Factory restaurants on National Margarita Day.

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks is offering the following deals for National Margarita Day — $5 House Margaritas, $6 Peaks Margaritas, $8 Watermelon Margaritas, $7 Margarita “On the Rocks” and $8 Casamigos Pool Party Margaritas.

What are you waiting for. Get out there!