22 Margarita Day Deals and Discounts
From California to New York City, restaurants nationwide celebrate Margarita Day on February 22. Here’s to you!
What do you get when you add tequila, orange liqueur and lime juice in a 3-2-1 proportion to a salt-rimmed glass, either frozen or on the rocks, tart or sweet? The much-loved Margarita. This drink is so popular that they set aside a day to celebrate. Who knew?
Today, February 22, many restaurant chains nationwide will celebrate National Margarita Day by honoring this timeless cocktail with deals and discounts on many margarita varieties. So whether you prefer a classic Margarita or something with a little more flair, grab a friend or two after work and head out to Margaritaville at these leading restaurants!
Abuelo’s
In celebration, Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant is featuring the El Jefe, Skinny Margarita, Platinum Hand-Shaken Margarita and the Raspberry Hibiscus Margarita today only for $7.95.
Añejo
Añejo in Philadelphia is celebrating by offering a special happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with half-off pitchers in Margarita varieties, including mezcal, jalapeño, blanco and añejo.
Bahama Breeze
Bahama Breeze is celebrating Margarita Day with $2.22 Classic Margaritas all day at all locations.
Take the celebration to another level with Bahama Breezes' new limited edition lip gloss line, featuring the Classic Margarita flavor, Dragon Fruit Margarita or Hot Honey Mango Margarita. Each lip gloss costs $10 and can be purchased at Mizzi Cosmetics.
Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar
Bad Daddy’s is serving up House Margarita flavors for $2.22 all day.
Chili’s
Chili’s is offering customers several margarita specials, like a $5 Tequila Trifecta, the $6 Straw-Eddy, or a $10 Spice-A-Rita.
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
Cheddar’s is giving customers plenty of margaritas to choose from, with a classic Texas Margarita starting at $5.99 to a Grande Top Shelf Margarita for $9.29.
Chevys Fresh Mex
Chevys Fresh Mex is offering mango, original or strawberry margarita flights in select locations only. Check for this special deal near you.
Chuy's
Just in time for Margarita Day, Chuy’s is letting customers size up to a Grande size by adding $2 to any regular House Rocks or Frozen 'Rita Margarita. Plus, get a commemorative cup to take home.
El Torito
El Torito has margarita flights in the following flavors — blackberry, mango and signature — for just $10.
Fish City Grill
All Fish City Grill locations will offer specials on a Frozen Gold Margarita for $6.50, a Prickly Pear Margarita for $6.50 and a Perfect Patron Margarita for $9.50.
Hopdoddy Burger Bar
Hopdoddy Burger Bar is serving up 5 oz. tasters of the Doble Fina Margarita in-restaurant only.
Lime Fresh Mexican Grill
Win big this National Margarita Day at the Lime Fresh Mexican Grill. Sign up for the sweepstakes and enter for a chance to get free frozen margaritas for a year. The contest runs through February 29. Good luck!
Margs
Margs customers can use a custom code — TODAY20 — on TODAY.com to get 20% off orders through February 29. The offer is limited to one code per customer.
Miller's Ale House
Miller’s is offering $2.22 margaritas with the option of upgrading your house margarita with Sauza Hornitos tequila for another $2.22.
Mingle Mocktails
Mingle Mocktails customers can get 20% off the brand’s Key Lime Margarita. No code needed. Plus, you get free shipping on purchases over $40.
On the Border
On The Border is celebrating National Margarita Day by offering customers the Grande House Margarita for $4 or the 1800 Gran Rita for $8.
Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe
Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe is serving up two great deals — $5 frozen and rocks Margarita varieties and $6 flavored varieties.
Rosa Mexicano
Rosa Mexicano, located in New York City, is offering its Frozen Rosa, a hibiscus frozen pomegranate margarita, for just $5.
Rusty Taco
Participating Rusty Taco locations are offering customers half-off frozen or on-the-rocks margaritas.
Simple Times Mixers
Simple Times Mixers is discounting its Margarita Bundle by 9% and offering free shipping over $49 (no code required) between February 19 - 23.
Sugar Factory American Brasserie
Get a free tequila shot with any margarita goblet purchase at participating Sugar Factory restaurants on National Margarita Day.
Twin Peaks
Twin Peaks is offering the following deals for National Margarita Day — $5 House Margaritas, $6 Peaks Margaritas, $8 Watermelon Margaritas, $7 Margarita “On the Rocks” and $8 Casamigos Pool Party Margaritas.
What are you waiting for. Get out there!
For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.
