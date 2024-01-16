Families and Businesses Would Get Big Tax Breaks in Bipartisan Tax Deal
A new last-minute bipartisan deal could change the child tax credit, R&D expensing, and the employee retention tax credit.
Enhanced tax credits for businesses and families could come soon under a $78 billion tax framework just announced by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-Mo.).
If approved, the proposed Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024 would improve the child tax credit (CTC), low-income housing credit, and R&D expensing. Additionally, if Congress agrees, the funding compromise would essentially bring an end to the much-maligned employee retention tax credit (ERC) and provide enhanced disaster relief for some taxpayers.
“Fifteen million kids from low-income families will be better off as a result of this plan, and given today’s miserable political climate, it’s a big deal to have this opportunity to pass pro-family policy that helps so many kids get ahead, Sen. Wyden said in a statement accompanying the tax framework summary.
Government operating status
Wyden pointed out that the goal is for Congress to pass the legislation in time for families and businesses to benefit in this upcoming tax filing season. That’s a tall order, considering the divided Congress and that only a few days remain to avert a partial government shutdown. Congress is currently working with a $1.6 trillion top-line funding agreement brokered between House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).
Adding to the time crunch is that the IRS will begin accepting federal income tax returns on Jan. 29. (The federal government was also closed Monday, Jan. 15, for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday and is closed today, Tuesday, Jan. 16.)
Congressman Smith agreed with the tax proposal, stating in an announcement that “American families will benefit from this bipartisan agreement that provides greater tax relief, strengthens Main Street businesses, boosts our competitiveness with China, and creates jobs.” Smith added, “I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass this legislation.”
Child tax credit increase in bipartisan deal
Key aspects of the three-year tax framework focus on R&D expensing rules and child tax credit changes that if passed, would apply beginning with the 2023 tax year. That means returns people are preparing now to file would be impacted by the proposed late-breaking tax changes.
- Child tax credit increase. If passed, the maximum refundable child tax credit amount would be multiplied by the number of qualifying children for the 2023, 2024, and 2025 tax years. The refundable child tax credit amount would increase under this deal by $200 for the 2023 tax year. The refundable amount would increase by $100 for the 2024 and 2025 tax years, and the CTC would be adjusted annually for inflation.
- R&D expensing. The tax proposal would restore a previous interest deduction for businesses, expand small-business expensing, and extend bonus depreciation. The framework includes full expensing for research and development costs through 2025. (Currently, businesses must amortize their research and development costs over five years.)
ERC claims
According to Wyden and Smith, the proposal would save over $70 billion in taxpayer dollars by accelerating the deadline for filing backdated ERC claims to January 31, 2024. As Kiplinger has reported, the ERC has been a significant issue for the IRS as the agency has been plagued by fraudulent claims.
The IRS ceased processing new ERC claims last year and has since implemented new procedures for withdrawing potentially fraudulent claims or for taxpayers who have received refunds to repay them.
As the senior tax editor at Kiplinger.com, Kelley R. Taylor simplifies federal and state tax information, news, and developments to help empower readers. Kelley has over two decades of experience advising on and covering education, law, finance, and tax as a corporate attorney and business journalist.
