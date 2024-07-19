Get Your Starbucks $3 Drink Today
Starbucks $3 Drink specials are available this Friday only, July 19, from 12 to 6 p.m.
Join Starbucks® Rewards in the app and get your favorite drink for only $3 this Friday from 12-6 p.m. Choose from a refreshing cold brew or a delightful iced nondairy salted caramel cookie matcha. Whatever makes your day, it’s at Starbucks this Friday. But, you must download the app and join Starbucks by noon (Pacific Time) this Thursday to qualify for this offer.
Another Starbucks treat for you
Starbucks introduces new Pairings menu
Starbucks is introducing crave-worthy pairings of all of your favorites, including Starbucks best-ever iced coffee. Meet the new Starbucks Pairings menu.
- A tall iced/hot coffee or tea paired with a butter croissant, starting at $5.
- A tall iced/hot coffee or tea paired with a breakfast sandwich, starting at $5.
This is a limited time promotion, available at participating stores. No substitutions allowed, and customizations may cost extra. Pairing costs $7 if ordering a Double Smoked Bacon, Pesto Egg Mozzarella or Impossible breakfast sandwich. Sorry, this offer excludes delivery services.
Starbucks Summer Refreshers
No matter what you’re doing this summer, grilling in the backyard or sitting on the beach, you might want to cool off with one of Starbucks new Summer Refreshers® Beverages — a blend of raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry flavors shaken with ice and either coconut milk or lemonade and poured over raspberry-flavored pearls.
Try something new
Among recent options the coffee and food retailer has introduced: sugar-free energy drinks made from sparkling fruit flavors and iced tea; and berry refreshers made from a mix of berry flavors over raspberry flavored pearls, enhanced with the addition of either lemonade or coconutmilk. Lactose intolerant? No problem. Order a Starbucks signature cold brew sweetened with vanilla and topped with a creamy float of nondairy vanilla sweet cream.
If you're hungry, consider the new blueberry streusel muffin, an orange cream cake pop, or a pineapple cloud cake. If you're looking for a bigger breakfast sandwich, try a Bacon, Sausage, and Egg Wrap or the new Chicken, Maple Butter, and egg Sandwich. And don’t forget to pick up a bag of Starbucks Reserve Colombia Nariño Granos De Esperanza for some Starbucks coffee at home, whole bean or ground.
Earn cash back and bonus stars
Get 2% Cash Back and Bonus Stars on qualifying in-app purchases by linking an eligible Bank of America debit or credit card to your Starbucks Rewards account.
Reuse your cups for drive-thru and mobile orders
In January 2024, Starbucks became the first national coffee retailer to accept reusable cups for drive-thru and mobile orders. That means, you can now use your own clean, personal cup for every visit at all company-operated stores and participating licensed stores in the U.S. and Canada, including drive-thru, the Starbucks app, and in the café.
Plus, by bringing your own cup, you'll save 10 cents per order. Starbucks rewards members who bring their own cups also get 25 stars per order.
“At Starbucks, we envision a future where every beverage can be served in a reusable cup,” said Michael Kobori, Starbucks chief sustainability officer. “Offering customers more options to use a personal cup when they visit Starbucks marks tangible progress towards the future. We know our customers are passionate about the planet, and now, they can join us in our efforts to give more than we take, no matter how they order.”
Starbucks' history
In 1971, along the cobblestone streets of Seattle’s historic Pike Place Market, Starbucks opened its first store. It offered fresh-roasted coffee beans, tea and spices from around the world for customers to take home. The name was inspired by the classic tale “Moby-Dick,” evoking the seafaring tradition of the early coffee traders.
Today, Starbucks has 38,587 stores around the world...and growing. If you've never tried Starbucks or you're a long-time Starbucks fanatic, don't miss out on trying a new drink for only $3 this Friday.
For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.
