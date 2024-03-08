Burger King, Wendy’s and Shake Shack Offer Free (or Cheap) Burgers
Burger lovers, rejoice. Burger King and some of your other favorite burger chains are grilling up deals and giving away big money this March.
Burger Lovers! Who says you can’t have your burger and eat it too? Not Burger King, Wendy’s, or Shake Shack. Whether you're celebrating March Madness, the Oscars, or cooking up a create-your-own Whopper recipe (for a chance to win a cool $1 million), we’ve got you covered, including the bun and all the toppings.
Burger King Million Dollar Whopper® Contest
If you think you may have an idea (think anchovies and fried bananas) for a new Whopper to become America’s favorite burger, all you have to do is sign up for BK® Royal Perks and submit up to three (3) “Contest Entries” with suggestions for a Whopper® sandwich that includes between three and eight "Toppings,” (like peanut butter and jelly) and you could win $1 million.
The Million Dollar Whopper Contest started on Monday, February 5th and runs through St. Patrick's Day, Sunday, March 17th. All entries must be in by 11:59 p.m., ET. So hurry. No purchase necessary to enter. Visit https://www.bk.com/terms for all the details and visit BK.com/mdw to enter.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
There are plenty of ways to dress a burger. Just make sure to “Have It Your Way.”
Wendy’s March Madness
For burger fans, this is a slam dunk. While you’re busy picking teams for brackets, getting your gear ready, and cheering on your favorite players, Wendy’s is busy dishing out $1 Dave's Singles or $2 Dave's Doubles.
These buzzer-beating deals are available exclusively in the Wendy's app nationwide through Wednesday, April 10. The offer is only good for a limited time at participating U.S. Wendy's. Limit one (1) qualifying item per redemption, one-time use.
It’s easy to get free burgers. Here's how:
- Step 1: Visit the Wendy's app through April 10.
- Step 2: Add a Dave's Single or Dave's Double and more Wendy's food and drink products to your cart.
- Step 3: Visit the Wendy's offers page and add the discount to your order. If you're not a Wendy's rewards member, you can sign up.
- Sit back and enjoy.
Shack Shack’s big Oscar promotion
Who doesn’t like making predictions and winning? Well, Shack Shack is predicting the length to the minute of the Academy Awards show on Sunday, March 10th. This is how it works:
If the Oscars run over 3:31 (three hours and thirty-one minutes) your Chicken Shack will be free with a $10 purchase. If the show ends earlier, your SmokeShack is free with a $10 purchase. So, no matter how long the show lasts, you’re a winner! Ah, the sweet taste of success.
However, the deal isn’t available on March 10th, the day of the Oscars, so you’ll have to come back March 11 through 18 to score your savory deal. To enter, place an order of $10 or more at a Shake Shack kiosk, in the app, or online, and then enter the code BIGWINS at checkout to get your Oscar-worthy sandwich.
Related Content
For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.
-
-
Tiny Houses: Where to Buy or Build a Tiny Home Now
Thinking about downsizing? Vermont is the best state for tiny house living and New Jersey is the worst.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Your Late IRA Contributions Have a Procrastination Penalty
There’s a 15-month window to make your IRA contribution for any given tax year. The earlier you make it, the more you benefit from the compounding effect.
By Julie Virta, CFP®, CFA, CTFA Published