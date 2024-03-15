Get Free Doughnuts From Krispy Kreme Three Days In a Row

Krispy Kreme enjoys sharing the festive deliciousness of doughnuts. This year, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, March 17th, Krispy Kreme is honoring all you lucky leprechauns by giving out one free green glazed doughnut per day through the holiday. The chain is also introducing four new colorful doughnuts.

Alongside the fan-favorite green O’riginal Glazed Doughnut, you'll find a festive lineup of green-frosted delights to celebrate the occasion.

Krispy Kreme's Four New Doughnuts

Shooting Shamrock Doughnut – an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in light green icing with a green icing swirl, topped with a shamrock sugar piece.

Luck of the Rainbow Doughnut – an Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in green icing, rainbow explosion sprinkle blend and topped with a buttercream cloud.

Shamrock Cookies 'N Kreme™ Made With OREO® Cookies – an unglazed shell filled with cookies & Kreme™ filling made with OREO® cookies, dipped in white icing with green drizzles and St. Patrick's fusion sprinkles.

Plaid Party Doughnut – an unglazed shell filled with white Kreme™ filling, dipped in chocolate icing and drizzled with green icing.

In-shop or drive thru

Plus, between March 15 and 17, wear green in-shop or via drive-thru and enjoy a FREE green O’riginal Glazed Doughnut. No purchase necessary.

“Luck is meant to be shared, and our colorful, fun, all-new St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts will make everyone feel like they’ve found a pot of gold,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme’s St. Patrick’s Day collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website.

Free Dairy Queen soft serve cone

Dairy Queen will also bring back a pair of St. Patrick's Day favorites — the Under the Rainbow Shake and the Mint Brownie Blizzard, the ice cream retailer said. In addition, Dairy Queen has announced Free Cone Day will return on March 19, two days after St. Patrick's Day.

On Free Cone Day, Dairy Queen will give out a small vanilla soft serve cone, one per customer, no purchase necessary.