Free Coffee on National Cold Brew Day Saturday, April 20th

Saturday, April 20th is National Cold Brew Day, and to celebrate, Dunkin’ and a few local favorite stores are offering up crave-worthy cold brews.

Dunkin’

In honor of National Cold Brew Day, Dunkin’ is offering DD Perks members 5X points (that’s 25 points per dollar rather than five) on any Cold Brew drink on Saturday, April 20. Earn points toward a free beverage reward five times faster and enjoy Dunkin’s bold Cold Brew beverages — it’s a win-win for everyone!

Choose your preferred milk or flavor shot, or pick from a variety of flavor swirls. And don’t forget to add Cold Foam! Or, if you’re craving a cocoa experience, try Dunkin’s Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew. Made with Dunkin’s ultra-smooth Cold Brew and flavor notes of gooey caramel and rich milk chocolate, this crave-worthy sip is topped with Chocolate Cold Foam and Cocoa Caramel Sprinkles for a perfect balance of flavor and crunch.

Not a Dunkin’ Rewards member? Don’t miss out! Sign up for free on the Dunkin’ app or online at dunkindonuts.com

Pilot and Flying J travel centers

Cold brew coffee lovers rejoice! And celebrate as Pilot, the largest network of travel centers in North America, launches a new Toffee Cold Brew and, just in time for National Cold Brew Day, a cup of cold brew free, on the house. Visit any of the more than 500 participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers on National Cold Brew Day, April 20, 2024, to redeem the one-time offer in the myRewards Plus app for a free small cup of cold brew.

Also available for a limited time is the new hot Salted Caramel Coffee, which blends the richness of sweet caramel with a hint of salt for a perfectly balanced flavor. From hot coffee to cold brew, specialty cappuccino to hot chocolate, and a host of creamers and flavors, every guest can make their cup of Pilot coffee uniquely their own.

To find nearby locations and save with more great deals, download the myRewards Plus app.

Dutch Bros

Starting April 2, purchase any Cold Brew or Nitro Cold Brew to win prizes at any participating Dutch Bros. when you get the Dutch Bros app, buy any Cold Brew or Nitro Cold Brew and scan your Dutch Pass at checkout. You can enter twice a day!

Plus, all month long, take advantage of weekly deals and discounts at your local Dutch Bros.

April 15 - 19 — Come in for your chance to get a Free Cold Brew Reward. Keep it real with a Cold Brew or Nitro to collect the Cold Brew Crew app sticker!

— Come in for your chance to get a Free Cold Brew Reward. Keep it real with a Cold Brew or Nitro to collect the Cold Brew Crew app sticker! April 20 — Win FREE Cold Brew for a month! Celebrate NCBD with a Cold Brew or Nitro Cold Brew and snag the NCBD ‘22 app sticker!

Scan your Dutch Pass™ for a chance to win Free DUTCH BROS™ Cold Brew For A Month and other rewards loaded to your Dutch Rewards™ app account. Terms and Conditions apply. See dutchbros.com/ncbd-rules for complete details. No purchase is necessary. Valid at participating Dutch Bros locations.

La Colombe

Latte lovers, line up! In honor of National Cold Brew Day, coffee maker La Colombe is giving out free cans of its newest offering, the Draft Latte, as well as offering $1 cold brew.

La Colombe Draft Lattes come in an 11 fl. oz. can and are ready-to-drink. They are made with cold brew and milk and are what the company calls "The World's Frothiest Draft Lattes."

On April 20, visitors can pick up one free can of Draft Latte at any La Colombe café around the country, with any purchase. The stores will also be offering $1 cold brew on tap, while supplies last. Customers can also pick up one free can of Draft Latte per person at grocery stores, supermarkets and anywhere else that sells La Colombe products.

Visit LaColombe.com for additional terms and conditions and to find a La Colombe cafe and store near you.