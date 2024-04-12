Shake Shack Giving Out Free Chicken Sandwiches Every Sunday in April
Shake Shack is giving out a free chicken sandwich, the "Chicken Shack," every Sunday in April, with $10 purchase.
Hey, Foodies — every Sunday in April, Shake Shack customers can get a free Chicken Shack with any $10 minimum purchase using the promo code CHICKENSUNDAY.
Place your order at store kiosks or ask for pick-up or delivery through the Shake Shack app or website. The Sunday deal is for one free Chicken Shack sandwich only and can’t be combined with other offers or promotions.
Eat more antibiotic-free chicken
Along with the CHICKENSUNDAY deal, Shake Shack gave a nod to Chick-fil-A’s announcement in March that it’s changing its policy on antibiotic-free chicken from ‘No Antibiotics Ever’ (NAE) to ‘No Antibiotics Important to Human Medicine (NAIHM).’
According to the post, "no antibiotics ever" means that no antibiotics of any kind were used in raising the animals. "No antibiotics important to human medicine" implies that antibiotics used in human medicine are restricted when raising the animals, but animal antibiotics are permitted should the animal or those around it become sick.
Not to be outdone, Shake Shack says its chicken sandwich outshines the competition, then adds, “And what makes our Chicken Shack even better is that it’s made with antibiotic-free chicken, something not everyone can say these days…”
Also drawing attention is the fact that at Shack Shake, you can get the Chicken Shack sandwich seven days a week, while Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays.
Pick your sides
Along with the Chicken Shack sandwich deal, customers can also graze on 100% Angus beef blend burgers that are never frozen, contain no hormones or antibiotics, and are humanely raised and grazed in the USA. The menu also includes BLTs, grilled cheese sandwiches, a Korean-style fried chicken sandwich, chicken bites, and an avocado bacon chicken sandwich to die for.
Of course, in addition to the wide range of sandwiches, you can order fries, shakes, drinks, and a hot dog. Shack Shack has locations across the U.S. and in Mexico. You can purchase gift cards for all your friends and family and, with a recommended 72-hour notice, have your event catered.
Download the App.
Don’t miss out. You only have 3 more Sundays to get your free Chicken Shack.
For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.
