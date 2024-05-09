30 Deals, Discounts and Freebies for Teacher Appreciation Week

Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week through May 10 with deals from Scholastic, Microsoft, AT&T, Verizon and more.

Teacher Standing in Front of a Elementary School Class of Raised Hands
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kathryn Pomroy
By
published

In 1953, Congress declared a National Teacher Day at Eleanor Roosevelt’s urging. Today, Teacher Appreciation Day is May 7, with Teacher Appreciation Week taking place May 6 through 10. In celebration, stores such as AT&T, Bare Minerals and Whataburger are going to the head of the class with these 30 deals, discounts and freebies. 

Some deals end Friday May 10 but some extend through the weekend and beyond. Take a look.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Kathryn Pomroy
Kathryn Pomroy
Contributor

For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8