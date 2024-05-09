30 Deals, Discounts and Freebies for Teacher Appreciation Week

In 1953, Congress declared a National Teacher Day at Eleanor Roosevelt’s urging. Today, Teacher Appreciation Day is May 7, with Teacher Appreciation Week taking place May 6 through 10. In celebration, stores such as AT&T, Bare Minerals and Whataburger are going to the head of the class with these 30 deals, discounts and freebies.

Some deals end Friday May 10 but some extend through the weekend and beyond. Take a look.

Adidas

Get 30% off at Adidas when you verify through ID.me.

Ancestry

Teachers get a FREE six-month subscription to Ancestry World Explorer.

Asics

Get 15% off Asics online and in stores.

AT&T

Teachers and their families get 25% off wireless plans at AT&T with proof of eligibility.

Bare Minerals

Teachers get 20% off sitewide at Bare Minerals.

Blue Apron

Teachers get a 40% discount on their first four weeks of meals at Blue Apron.

Buxom Cosmetics

To show appreciation, Buxom Cosmetics is giving teachers 20% off.

Clinique

Teachers get 20% off Clinique.

Crocs

Teachers get 5% off Crocs after verifying your status with SheerID.

Dearforms

Teachers can save 20% on the Dearfoams website by verifying their educator status on ID.me.

Dockers

Get 20% off all Dockers when you verify your status as a teacher through SheerID.

Golden Corral

In a shout out on Facebook, Golden Corral is offering a 20% discount on its famous buffet for teachers with a valid educator ID.

Hertz

Hertz is offering discounts of up to 25% off its car rental service for teachers.

Insomnia Cookies

Get a free cookie from Insomnia Cookies in-store when you show proof of employment as a teacher through May 12.

L.L.Bean

Get 10% off your order for college students and teachers at L.L. Bean.

Lenovo

Save an extra 5% on Lenovo sitewide for students and teachers after verifying through ID.me.

Madewell

Get 15% off Madewell merchandise online and in stores.

McAlister's Deli

McAlister's is offering a free tea to teachers through Sunday, May 12, with a valid educator ID.

Michaels

Get 15% off your entire purchase at Michaels with valid ID or by verifying online through SheerID.

Microsoft Office

Get Microsoft Office 365 FREE when you meet eligibility requirements.

Peacock

Get your first year of Peacock Premium for $2.99 a month for 12 months.

Peloton

Get the Peloton app for only $10 a month.

Ray-Ban

Get 15% off Ray-Ban after verifying your status through ID.me.

Scholastic

On the Scholastic Teacher Store, teachers can get $5 off $50, $20 off $100, $35 off $150 and $50 off your purchase of $200.

Sonic

Sonic is offering a buy one entrée, get one free option through Monday, May 20 for teachers enrolled in its Sonic Teachers’ Circle rewards program.

Staples

Staples is offering teachers 20% off in-store purchases during Teacher Appreciation Week, and giving teachers free supply kits in-store with a valid educator ID.

Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix is offering teachers a $50 credit during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Verizon

Verizon also offers discounts on its wireless plans for eligible teachers.

Vineyard Vines

Get 20% off Vineyard Vines merchandise sitewide this week.

Whataburger

Whataburger is offering teachers a free breakfast entrée through Friday, May 10, 2024.