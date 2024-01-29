Tomorrow isn’t just a Tuesday — it’s also a day dedicated to everyone’s favorite flaky pastry — the croissant. That’s right, January 30 also happens to be National Croissant Day, and Burger King is celebrating the day with a special deal. So, if you’re looking for an excuse to indulge tomorrow morning, look no further than your nearest Burger King drive through.

Get your Burger King croissant sandwich for a penny

On National Croissant Day, which is this Tuesday, January 30, 2024, Burger King is giving away Croissan’wich breakfast sandwiches for next to nothing. When you place an order of $1 or more in the BK app or online at BK.com during breakfast hours, you can get a Croissan’wich breakfast sandwich for just one cent. However, you will need to be a member of Burger King’s Royal Perks rewards program in order to score this deal. Joining is easy and can be done simply either online or on the fast food chain’s app.

Croissan’wich sandwiches come in a variety of combinations, including egg & cheese, sausage & egg, and bacon, sausage, egg, & cheese, to name a few. While specific hours vary between locations, typical breakfast hours start at 6am, when the store opens, and end at 10:30am.

Other restaurants are also offering National Croissant Day deals as well.

Other National Croissant Day deals

The bakery café, Paris Baguette , is also offering customers a special BOGO deal for National Croissant Day. Paris Baguette Rewards members can buy a croissant and get one for free tomorrow. If you're not a member, you can download the mobile app and sign up to enjoy the deal.

Wendy's also has a special offer for customers. To celebrate National Croissant Day, they're giving away a FREE Maple Chicken Croissant with any eligible purchase made via the Wendy's app or online from now until February 4, 2024. Additionally, they are also offering $2 off select breakfast combos from now until February 4. To take advantage of these deals, you will need to make a Wendy's account.