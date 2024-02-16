30 Best Presidents' Day 2024 Deals
Get the Best Presidents' Day 2024 deals from many of your favorite stores including Best Buy, Amazon, Wayfair and more.
Presidents' Day is this Monday, February 19. It is a day to commemorate the birthdays of two of America’s most beloved presidents — George Washington, the first President of the United States, and Abraham Lincoln, the 16th. It’s also a time to save big on all your must-have items, from Amazon and Walmart to Best Buy and Wayfair. You are sure to find great deals for everyone in the family.
Here are a few of the very best steals and deals you’ll find anywhere. It doesn’t get much better than this.
The Best Presidents' Day 2024 Deals:
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Amazon
- Nutri Ninja | Ninja Blender Duo. Regular price $250, Now $150
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). Was $249, Now $190
- Tuft & Needle Premium Pillow. Was $100, Now $80
- Samsonite Ascella 3.0 Softside Expandable Luggage - 2 Piece Set. Was $360, Now $144
- Anne Klein Women's Genuine Diamond Dial Bracelet Watch. Was $50.22, Now $36.99
Walmart
- ECOTRIC Folding 20" Fat Tire Electric Bike. Regular Price $1,299.99, Now only $545.90
- 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (9th Generation). Was $329, Now $249
- DR.J Professional Soundbar with Subwoofer. Was $199.99, Now $89.99
- Xbox Series X Video Game Console, Black. Regular Price $499, Now $449
- Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum. Was $349.99, Now $195
Best Buy
- LG - 2.4 Cu. Ft. High-Efficiency Stackable Smart Front Load Washer and Dryer. Was $$2,599.98, Now $1,799.98
- Samsung - 28 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator. Was $1,979.99, Now only $999.99
- Bella Pro Series - 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer. Was $109.99, Now $59.99
- Vitamix - Ascent 3500 Blender. Regular Price $699.95, Now $599.95
- Cuisinart - Chef's Style Stainless Tabletop Grill. Was $229.99, Now $157.99
Bed, Bath & Beyond
- Hamilton Beach Silver Programmable 6 Quart Slow Cooker. Was $74.99, Now $42.49
- Brooklyn Outdoor Acacia Wood 4-Seater Patio Set. Was $1,057.41, Now $879.32
- Nostalgia Retro Coffee Maker. Regularly $75.99, Now only $64.12
- Brightec Nova Antique Brass LED Standing Floor Lamp. Was $140.59, Now $105.58
- 17-Piece Kitchen Granite Cookware Set. Was $197.49, Now $148.94
Wayfair
- Ratzlaff Bar Stools (Set of 3). Was $176.99, Now $148.99
- Indira Machine Woven Polypropylene Rug. Was $760, Now only $116.99
- Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress. Was $1,199, Now $356.99
- Adelene Wall Clock. Was 258.99, Now only $156.99
- Martinsen 64"×21" Metal Full-Length Mirror. Was $249.99, Now $103.99
If that’s not enough to make you smile, check out these President's Day Sales that we think are just too good to leave out.
- Home Depot: Up to $800 off select kitchen appliances
- Jeep: Get a Grand Jeep Cherokee starting at just $36,495
- Samsung: 83" Class OLED S90C TV. Was $5,399.99, Now $3,499.99
- WalkingPad: X25 Double-Fold Running Treadmill. Was $1,799, Now $1,399
- AT&T: Samsung Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G - free - with eligible trade-in.
- Costco: Mattress savings of up to $250 off your favorite brands
Related Content
For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.
-
-
How Does a Gray Divorce Affect Social Security Benefits?
Can you claim your ex-spouse’s Social Security benefits? The answer is yes, as long as you meet certain criteria.
By Andrew Hatherley, CDFA®, CRPC® Published
-
Great Wealth Transfer: How Families Can Get on the Same Page
Communication and planning are key to ensure parents and kids are clear about the assets being transferred and how they’ll be used for future generations.
By Kelley Wolfington, CTFA Published