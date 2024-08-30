Amazon's Labor Day Sale: 12 Great Deals

Saturday, August 31 - Monday, September 2, find super-sized deals on thousands of items from Apple, Samsung, Amazon brand, MSI and more.

The buttons of the online shopping app Amazon, surrounded by Airbnb, ebay, News and other apps on the screen of an iPhone.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kathryn Pomroy
By
published
in News

Summer is slipping away and fall is inching closer. That means some of the hottest sales this year are popping up on Amazon, just in time for the Labor Day weekend, August 30 - September 2. Get up to up to 40% off some of your favorite brands, like Apple, Dyson, Amazon brand, Samsung, HP and more.

What is Labor Day?

Labor Day is always observed on the first Monday in September. Adopted as a federal holiday in 1894 by President Glover Cleveland, it is a day set aside to pay tribute to the achievements and contributions of American workers. Labor Day weekend also hints at the end of summer and is often celebrated with street parties and local events — and a day off work. 

Not sure what to do with the time off? Head over to Amazon to take advantage of these 12 great buys, Saturday, August 31 - September 2.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Gray. Was $329. Now $199.

Amazon Kindle

Amazon Kindle – The lightest and most compact Kindle, with extended battery life, adjustable front light, and 16 GB storage – Black. Was $99.99. Now $84.99.

Apple AirPods, Over-Ear Headphones

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone – Space Gray. Was $549. Now only $399.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S24+ Plus Cell Phone

SAMSUNG Galaxy S24+ Plus Cell Phone, 256GB AI Smartphone, Unlocked Android, 50MP Camera, Fastest Processor, Long Battery Life, US Version, 2024, Onyx Black. Was $999.99. Now $799.

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) | With bigger vibrant sound, helpful routines and Alexa | Charcoal. Was $49.99. Now $29.99.

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, Touch ID; Midnight. Was $1,299. Now $1,049. 

Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum

Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum, Silver/Nickel, with 4 Dyson-engineered accessories to clean up high, down low, and everywhere in between. Was $469.99. Now $349.99.

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, stream live TV without cable. Was $519.99. Now $349.99.

MSI Katana 17 Gaming Laptop

MSI Katana 17 Gaming Laptop: 13th Gen Intel Core i7, GeForce RTX 4060, 17.3" 144Hz FHD Display, 32GB DDR5, 1TB NVMe SSD, USB-Type C, Cooler Boost 5, Win11 Home: Black B13VFK-835US. Was $1,399. Now $1,014.69. 

Sceptre Curved Ultrawide Monitor

Sceptre 34-Inch Curved Ultrawide WQHD Monitor 3440 x 1440 R1500 up to 165Hz DisplayPort x2 99% sRGB 1ms Picture by Picture, Machine Black 2023 (C345B-QUT168). Was $279.97. Now $219.97.

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker, Black with auto off feature turns off your coffee maker 90 seconds after your last brew, helping to save energy. Was $99.99. Now $59.99.

Nespresso Coffee and Espresso Maker

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista Coffee and Espresso Maker by Breville, Brushed Stainless Steel with a variety of coffee formats in 6 sizes, as well as single and double espressos brewed hot or over ice. Was $615.96. Now $524.95.

Become a Prime Member

Whether you love to shop, stream, or search for the best deals and discounts available on Labor Day weekend and all year long, there are many benefits that make a Prime membership worthwhile. 

A Prime membership is $14.99 per month, or $139 per year — but Amazon also offers several discounted membership options with the same valuable benefits including fast, free delivery on millions of items, exclusive perks, and savings for eligible members.  

Plus, you'll get early access to lightning deals, discounted prescriptions, free delivery, the Amazon "try before you buy" option, deals from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Markets and much more. Join today.  

Related Content

Kathryn Pomroy
Kathryn Pomroy
Contributor

For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8