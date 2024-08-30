Amazon's Labor Day Sale: 12 Great Deals

Summer is slipping away and fall is inching closer. That means some of the hottest sales this year are popping up on Amazon, just in time for the Labor Day weekend, August 30 - September 2. Get up to up to 40% off some of your favorite brands, like Apple, Dyson, Amazon brand, Samsung, HP and more.

What is Labor Day?

Labor Day is always observed on the first Monday in September. Adopted as a federal holiday in 1894 by President Glover Cleveland, it is a day set aside to pay tribute to the achievements and contributions of American workers. Labor Day weekend also hints at the end of summer and is often celebrated with street parties and local events — and a day off work.

Not sure what to do with the time off? Head over to Amazon to take advantage of these 12 great buys, Saturday, August 31 - September 2.

Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Gray. Was $329. Now $199.

Amazon Kindle – The lightest and most compact Kindle, with extended battery life, adjustable front light, and 16 GB storage – Black. Was $99.99. Now $84.99.

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone – Space Gray. Was $549. Now only $399.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S24+ Plus Cell Phone, 256GB AI Smartphone, Unlocked Android, 50MP Camera, Fastest Processor, Long Battery Life, US Version, 2024, Onyx Black. Was $999.99. Now $799.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) | With bigger vibrant sound, helpful routines and Alexa | Charcoal. Was $49.99. Now $29.99.

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, Touch ID; Midnight. Was $1,299. Now $1,049.

Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum, Silver/Nickel, with 4 Dyson-engineered accessories to clean up high, down low, and everywhere in between. Was $469.99. Now $349.99.

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, stream live TV without cable. Was $519.99. Now $349.99.

MSI Katana 17 Gaming Laptop: 13th Gen Intel Core i7, GeForce RTX 4060, 17.3" 144Hz FHD Display, 32GB DDR5, 1TB NVMe SSD, USB-Type C, Cooler Boost 5, Win11 Home: Black B13VFK-835US. Was $1,399. Now $1,014.69.

Sceptre 34-Inch Curved Ultrawide WQHD Monitor 3440 x 1440 R1500 up to 165Hz DisplayPort x2 99% sRGB 1ms Picture by Picture, Machine Black 2023 (C345B-QUT168). Was $279.97. Now $219.97.

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker, Black with auto off feature turns off your coffee maker 90 seconds after your last brew, helping to save energy. Was $99.99. Now $59.99.

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista Coffee and Espresso Maker by Breville, Brushed Stainless Steel with a variety of coffee formats in 6 sizes, as well as single and double espressos brewed hot or over ice. Was $615.96. Now $524.95.

Become a Prime Member

Whether you love to shop, stream, or search for the best deals and discounts available on Labor Day weekend and all year long, there are many benefits that make a Prime membership worthwhile.

A Prime membership is $14.99 per month, or $139 per year — but Amazon also offers several discounted membership options with the same valuable benefits including fast, free delivery on millions of items, exclusive perks, and savings for eligible members.

Plus, you'll get early access to lightning deals, discounted prescriptions, free delivery, the Amazon "try before you buy" option, deals from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Markets and much more. Join today.