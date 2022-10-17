The Best Reward Cards for Students

College students who are on the hunt for a rewards credit card will find that many issuers have designed cards aimed toward their age group. Student rewards credit cards often provide high rebates in common spending categories for college students, such as dining out or gas. Or student cards may pay a healthy flat rate of cash back on every purchase.

Using a credit card wisely can be a great way for a college student to build a credit history. But opening and managing a credit card is new territory for most college students, so it’s especially important to make sure that you understand how to avoid paying interest and boost your credit score. To protect your credit and steer clear of late fees, make sure to pay your bill on time each month. And to sidestep hefty interest charges, pay your bill in full rather than making only the minimum payment.

To help you select a student card, we’ve listed some great options here. For each one, we’ve calculated a typical annual rebate that assumes $3,000 charged to the card annually.

Capital One SavorOne Rewards for Students Mastercard

Website: www.capitalone.com

www.capitalone.com Interest rate: 17.99% to 27.99%

17.99% to 27.99% Annual fee: None

None Top rewards rate : 3% back on restaurant, entertainment, streaming and grocery purchases

: 3% back on restaurant, entertainment, streaming and grocery purchases Sign-up bonus: $100 back if you spend $100 in the first three months

$100 back if you spend $100 in the first three months Typical annual rebate: $70

Capital One offers a student version of its dining rewards credit card, and the maximum-rebate categories may fit well into a typical college student’s budget. Cardholders get 3% cash back on dining, entertainment (including ticket purchases at movie theaters, amusement parks, professional sporting events, bowling alleys and more), certain streaming services and at grocery stores. They also get 8% cash back on purchases through the Capital One Entertainment ticketing platform as well as on Vivid Seats ticket purchases and 5% back on hotel and rental-car bookings through Capital One Travel. All other spending earns 1% back. Redeem cash back in any amount as a check or statement credit.

The $100 spending requirement to earn an initial bonus is relatively low, making it manageable for many college students. If you plan to study abroad, take this card with you—it charges no foreign transaction fee.

Discover It Student Chrome

Website: www.discover.com

www.discover.com Interest rate: 0% for six months, then 15.99% to 24.99%

0% for six months, then 15.99% to 24.99% Annual fee: None

None Top rewards rate: 2% back at gas stations and restaurants

2% back at gas stations and restaurants Sign-up bonus: A match of cash back earned after one year, doubling your rewards

A match of cash back earned after one year, doubling your rewards Typical annual rebate: $44

This card from Discover provides clear-cut rewards in categories that make sense for students: 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants (on up to $1,000 in combined quarterly spending) and 1% on other purchases. Cash back is redeemable in any amount as an account credit, bank-account deposit or charitable gift. You can also apply cash back to make purchases with select merchants, such as Amazon, or to buy gift cards.

The structure of the initial bonus is a nice touch for students, who get a match of cash back they’ve earned after a year—most other cards require you to spend a certain amount within the first few months to capture a bonus, which may be a steep hill to climb (and also encourage less-prudent spending). The card is also forgiving to young folks who are getting the hang of managing a credit card: It never charges a penalty interest rate after a late payment, and it waives the late fee for the first missed payment. You get one strike – not three, but it’s better than zero.

Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards for Students Visa

Website: www.bankofamerica.com

www.bankofamerica.com Interest rate: 0% for 18 months, then 16.99% to 26.99%

0% for 18 months, then 16.99% to 26.99% Annual fee: None

None Top rewards rate: 1.5% back on all spending

1.5% back on all spending Sign-up bonus: $200 back if you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days

$200 back if you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days Typical annual rebate: $45

This card is well-suited to students who want a simple flat rate of cash back on all spending. It provides 1.5% back on purchases, redeemable in any amount as a statement credit, a one-time deposit into a Bank of America checking or savings account, or a one-time credit to a qualifying Merrill cash management account (automatic redemptions into such accounts come with a $25 minimum).