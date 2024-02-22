Marriott Bonvoy Bonus Offer: Five Nights Free

Disclaimer We may get compensation if you visit partner links on our site. We may not cover every available offer. Our relationship with advertisers may impact how an offer is presented on our website. However, our selection of products is made independently of our relationship to advertisers.

A Marriott credit card is one of the latest rewards credit cards to offer enticing bonuses for new cardholders. Get a Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® credit card and you can earn five free nights after spending $5,000 in purchases in your first three months. Plus, get a free night on each anniversary of opening your account, which can offset the $95 annual fee.

If the Marriott brand conjures up memories of budget hotels full of children, think again. In addition to family-oriented brands, Marriott offers an array of luxury hotels, such as The Ritz-Carleton and St. Regis.

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card Frequent guests of Marriott hotels can get good value out of this card from Chase; you can rack up points that are redeemable for Marriott stays or transferable to the frequent-flier programs of nearly 40 airlines. You can also transfer Ultimate Rewards points earned on other Chase cards to your Bonvoy account. The card offers Five Free Night Awards (each night valued up to 50,000 points) after you spend $5,000 on purchases in your first 3 months from your account opening. You'll also enjoy a Free Night Award every year after your account anniversary, with some limitations.

Limited time offer: Earn five Free Night Awards (each night valued up to 50,000 points) after spending $5,000 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card. Each free night must be used within 12 months, and cannot be transferred for points. Resort fees may apply.

(each night valued up to 50,000 points) after spending $5,000 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card. Each free night must be used within 12 months, and cannot be transferred for points. Resort fees may apply. Rewards : Earn up to a total of 17x bonus points by layering reward categories. Earn six Marriott points per dollar spent at Marriott properties, ten points for being a Marriott Bonvoy member, and one point if you are a Silver Elite Status member.

: Earn up to a total of 17x bonus points by layering reward categories. Earn six Marriott points per dollar spent at Marriott properties, ten points for being a Marriott Bonvoy member, and one point if you are a Silver Elite Status member. Other rewards: Earn three points per dollar on up to $6,000 spent yearly at grocery stores, gas stations and dining, and two points per dollar on all other spending.

Earn three points per dollar on up to $6,000 spent yearly at grocery stores, gas stations and dining, and two points per dollar on all other spending. One free night per year : Earn a free one-night Marriott stay per year after each account anniversary, valid for a one-night hotel stay at a property with a redemption level up to 35,000 points; note that certain hotels have resort fees.

: Earn a free one-night Marriott stay per year after each account anniversary, valid for a one-night hotel stay at a property with a redemption level up to 35,000 points; note that certain hotels have resort fees. Redemptions : Marriott Bonvoy points are redeemable for stays at Marriott properties, but you can also transfer them to the frequent-flier programs of 38 airlines, including American, Delta, Southwest and United ; plus, you get 5,000 bonus miles for every 60,000 points you transfer; among the card’s benefits are Silver Elite status with Marriott and a one-night hotel stay each year; points expire if your account is inactive for 24 months.

: Marriott Bonvoy points are redeemable for stays at Marriott properties, but you can also ; plus, you get 5,000 bonus miles for every 60,000 points you transfer; among the card’s benefits are Silver Elite status with Marriott and a one-night hotel stay each year; points expire if your account is inactive for 24 months. Interest rate : 21.49% to 28.49% variable.

: 21.49% to 28.49% variable. Annual fee : $95, or if you prefer to pay no annual fee, check out the Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card.

: $95, or if you prefer to pay no annual fee, check out the Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card. Foreign transaction fee: None.

Hot tip: Before booking a stay, it’s worth checking for extra deals at the Marriott offers website.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Where can I stay?

Marriott hotels are found worldwide, with almost 8,700 properties in 139 countries and territories. The properties include 24 hotel brands (see below), with luxury, boutique and family-friendly options.

Marriott also offers longer-stay options and vacation rentals to compete with Airbnb and VRBO. Homes and Villas , Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy and Townplace Suites are just a few examples.

The Luxury Collection includes unique properties. For example, a Spanish itinerary, suggests staying at a hotel designed by the architect Frank Gehry, the Hotel Marques de Riscal. This stunning hotel has a Michelin-star restaurant and is located on a vineyard.

(Image credit: Marriott.com)

FAQs

Is the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program free?

Yes, there is no fee to join the loyalty program.

Do Marriott Bonvoy points expire?

Points will expire after 24 months of inactivity. One benefit of having a Marriott Bonvoy Boundless credit card is that you can keep your loyalty account active with small purchases, even if you don’t travel for two years.

How much is a Marriott Bonvoy point worth?

According to Bankrate valuations, one point is worth 0.7 cents, or 1,000 points are worth $70. You can typically redeem a free hotel stay by redeeming 5,000 to 95,000 points, depending on the property and location. Marriott uses a dynamic pricing system, so the number of points required may vary depending on where and when you search for a room.

Is the Marriott Bonvoy travel app any good?

The Marriott Bonvoy app is free to download. The app has a 4.9 out of 5 stars rating in the Apple App Store and a rating of 4.8 on Google Play.

Can I transfer points from other Chase cards to Marriott Bonvoy?

Yes, you can transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards credit card points to your Marriott Bonvoy account at a one-to-one ratio. These cards include:

Chase Sapphire Preferred

Chase Sapphire Reserve

Chase Freedom Unlimited

Chase Freedom Flex

Rewards cards dos and don'ts

As with any rewards credit card, be sure to weigh these benefits against fees — a $150 annual fee in this case — and make sure you understand how to use the card effectively. That said, $150 may be more than offset by those maxing out the benefits.

In addition, while reward credit cards are great if you use them wisely, always pay them off in full and on time each month to avoid interest, which can dwarf any rewards you earn. Don't change your spending habits to earn extra points. That's a slippery slope that can lead to overspending.

If this is your first foray into credit cards, or you just want a refresher, make sure you know how to choose a credit card. And ensure you are familiar with what counts as a good credit score.

Other Travel Rewards Cards