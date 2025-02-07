Egg Prices Soar: Use These Credit Cards to Lower Food Costs

Disclaimer This article only reviews select credit cards with dining-out grocery store rewards. We may get compensation if you visit partner links on our site. We may not cover every available offer. Our relationship with advertisers may impact how an offer is presented on our website. However, our selection of products is made independently of our relationship to advertisers. Bonus offers and rates checked as of February 7, 2025.

There are a variety of factors impacting our grocery prices. The bird flu has driven up egg costs significantly, prompting some restaurants, like Waffle House, to add a 50 cent surcharge per egg ordered.

On top of that, inflation continues to take a bite out of budgets. The average American household now spends $270 weekly on groceries, or more than $1,000 per month. And if President Donald Trump goes through with imposing tariffs on Mexico, produce costs could rise even more.

While we might not be able to do much about the prices aside from comparison shopping, there are ways you can still save on food at the store.

Use credit card cash back incentives

Some credit cards (listed below) offer cash back incentives on grocery or dining out purchases. By maximizing these to your advantage, you can earn a healthy cash back bonus that offsets some of the higher costs incurred.

The key is to make sure these rewards work for you. Start by shopping for a credit card that helps you save on everyday purchases, like groceries, dining out or food delivery services, like Uber Eats. And make sure to pay off your balance every month, or else the interest you pay negates some of the incentives these cards offer.

With this in mind, here are a few cards that can help you save on food costs:

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express helps you save on groceries by offering 6% cash back on the first $6,000 charged and 1% back after exceeding this limit. If you charge $50 weekly in groceries, you would earn an annual cash back reward of $156, according to The Points Guy. The only exclusions apply to big-box retailers like Walmart and Costco.

The card features a $250 statement credit you can earn by charging at least $3,000 in the first six months. A tip: Usually I'll just alter my spending and charge everything to a new card from utilities to regular shopping trips to make sure I'm hitting that intro bonus. It's essentially free money for everyday purchases you were going to make, as long as you pay off the statement balances.

There is an annual fee of $95, waived for the first year. Even still, with the savings you'll gain on groceries, it can outweigh the annual fee and still help you save.

American Express® Gold Card

If you plan to spend a lot at the grocery store, the American Express® Gold Card is a great fit. You'll earn four points for every dollar spent at grocery stores, with a $25,000 cap annually. If you exceed that amount, your rewards after $25,000 are one point per dollar charged.

You'll also earn four points per dollar on dining out, with an annual cap of $50,000. The Points Guy notes the grocery and dining out benefits equal up to 8% cash back, based on their valuations.

And you can earn 60,000 bonus points after charging $6,000 in the first six months of opening the account. This is a value of up to $1,200.

The only drawback is there's an annual fee of $325. However, the higher caps on dining out and groceries makes this card a must-have for foodies.

The bottom line

Food prices continue to rise due to the bird flu, inflation and possible tariffs coming down the road. While you can't do much to control food costs on their own, having the right credit card can cushion some of those higher expenses.

These credit cards come with generous cash back incentives at supermarkets to help you save more on everyday goods. And you can save even more by meeting those intro bonuses.

