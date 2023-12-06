BJ's Credit Cards Deal: Double Rewards

Disclaimer This article only reviews BJ's credit cards. We may get compensation if you visit partner links on our site. We may not cover every available offer. Our relationship with advertisers may impact how an offer is presented on our website. However, our selection of products is made independently of our relationship with advertisers.

Just in time for holiday shopping, two BJ's credit cards are offering double the rewards, on December 7 through December 10, 2023. While this is a short window for extra savings with a rewards credit card, it's worth checking out if you already shop at BJ's or plan do to so in the next week.

The BJ's credit card deal

During the promotion period, new and existing BJ's One+ Mastercard cardholders will earn 10% back when shopping online, on the app or in person at BJ's Wholesale Clubs. And new or existing BJ's One Mastercard holders will earn 6% back.

To get either card, you will need to be a BJ's member. The cards do not have annual fees, but you will need to pay BJ's club membership fees annually. They range from $55 (making you eligible for the BJ's One Mastercard) to $110 per year (making you eligible for the BJ's One+ Mastercard).

Rewards are in the form of credit for BJ's purchases, unlike a typical cash back credit card.

We recommend the higher tier, BJ's One+ Mastercard, especially if you fill your tank at BJ's gas stations. The card gives you 15 cents off per gallon year-round, not just during the promotion.

What do these rewards mean in practice? With the One+ Mastercard, shoppers can get up to $39 in rewards on a KitchenAid KP26M1X Pro 600 Series 6-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, for example.

BJ’s One+™ Mastercard® Earn a solid 5% back when shopping at BJ's, plus 2% back on other purchases. Gas at BJ's stations is 15 cents off per gallon. During the promotion (December 7 through December 10) you will earn 10% back on most BJ's purchases up to $750.

Top rewards rate : 5% back in rewards on most purchases at BJ’s (that's 10% back during the promotional period, up to 20 items and total purchases cannot exceed $750).

: 5% back in rewards on most purchases at BJ’s (that's 10% back during the promotional period, up to 20 items and total purchases cannot exceed $750). Other reward s: 2% back in rewards on purchases everywhere else Mastercard® is accepted

s: 2% back in rewards on purchases everywhere else Mastercard® is accepted Gasoline reward : 15¢ off/gallon at BJ’s Gas®.

: 15¢ off/gallon at BJ’s Gas®. Expiration : Rewards never expire.

: Rewards never expire. How to redeem rewards : Redeem in a physical store, on BJs.com or in the BJ’s app.

: Redeem in a physical store, on BJs.com or in the BJ’s app. Annual fee: None, but a $110 annual BJ's membership fee is required.

None, but a $110 annual BJ's membership fee is required. Interest rates: 20.24% - 30.24% variable APR for purchases and balance transfers.

The fine print

The promotion includes many items you can purchase from BJ's for double the rewards. However, several categories of purchases are excluded. You can't earn double rewards on eye exams, shipping, sales tax, bottle deposits, alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and tobacco-related products, lottery tickets, gift cards, propane, BJ’s Gas®, online optical purchases, membership fees and add-ons, warranties and protection plans, BJ’s services provided by third parties (e.g., BJ’s Travel®), and other items.

Rewards cards dos and don'ts

As with any rewards credit card, be sure to weigh these benefits against fees — a $99 annual fee in this case — and make sure you understand how to use the card effectively. That said, $99 is a relatively small price to pay if you max the benefits.

In addition, while reward credit cards are great if you use them wisely, always pay them off in full each month to avoid interest, which can dwarf the gain. And don't spend any more than usual to hit any trigger; otherwise, rewards cards can be a false economy as you’d be overspending.