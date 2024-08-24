Mickey Mantle vs the Stock Market: Collectibles That Outperform Traditional Investments

Investing in collectibles can be volatile and incredibly enriching if you have the right trading card, comic book or action figure in mint condition. The rise and fall of the Beanie Baby investment bubble from the mid-90s into the early 2000s is an example of what can happen when you follow a trend too closely. There were even organized Beanie Baby theft rings.

There is risk in most investments except U.S. Savings bonds and U.S. Treasuries. Investing in stocks is risky but the risks can be measured and reflected in the price as the market can adjust quickly and absorb changing conditions.

A recent study by Casino.org explored alternative investments with higher annual return rates than the average stock. The study looked at the following factors: Release dates, retail prices, current values, annual return rates, and total growth. I was very surprised by some of the top valued collectible toys and not so surprised by the enduring value of Micky Mantle's 1952 Topps card.

The alternative investments that are outpacing the stock market

The study looked into the unconventional world of alternative investments, analyzing over 85 different collectible products. Their findings show that collectibles such as Hot Wheels and rare trading cards are quietly outperforming traditional investments in annual return on investments (ROIs).

Let's first take a look at the past decade of returns on some of the most common investments, according to Bankrate.com.

Average annual return on stocks: 12.8%

Average annual return on international stocks: 4.9%

Average annual return on bonds: 1.4%

Average annual return on gold: 3.4%

Average annual return on real estate: 4.8%

Average annual return on 1-year CDs: 0.42%

Here’s a look at the top 10 products that have seen the highest total growth in dollar value, turning modest initial investments into remarkable profits.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Top 10 Products With Highest Total Growth Type of asset Collectible Original price Current value/Total growth Trading Cards 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311 SGC Mint+ 9.5 – 1985 Rosen Find – “Finest Known Example!” (1952) $0.10 $12,600,000/$12,600,000 Comic Books Action Comics #1 Kansas City Pedigree (1938) $0.10 $6,000,000/$6,000,000 Trading Cards Stephen Curry Rookie Card #206 signed (2009) $5.00 $5,900,000/$5,899,995 Comic Books Amazing Fantasy #15 (Marvel, 1962) CGC NM+ 9.6 $0.12 $3,600,000/$3,600,000 Comic Books Marvel Super-Heroes Secret Wars #8 Story Page 25 Black Costume/Venom Original Art (1984) $1.25 $3,360,000/$3,359,999 Comic Books Action Comics #1 Rocket Copy (1938) CGC FN 6.0 $0.10 $3,180,000/$3,180,000 Comic Books Captain America Comics #1 San Francisco Pedigree (1941) CGC NM 9.4 $0.10 $3,120,000/$3,120,000 Comic Books Batman: The Dark Knight Returns #1 Cover Original Art (1986) $1.50 $2,400,000/$2,399,999 Comic Books Superman #1 (DC, 1939) CGC FN/VF 7.0 $0.10 $2,340,000/$2,340,000 Comic Books Books – Batman #1 (DC, 1940) CGC NM 9.4 $0.10 $2,220,000/$2,220,000

Here are the top 10 categories with the highest average annual return rates. New to the list: Hot Wheels and Funko Pop! dolls. Old stalwarts of the pre-Ebay collectible market such as trading cards, comic books and action figures continue to deliver.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Top 10 Categories by Average Annual Return Rates Collectible category Average Annual Return Rates (%) Most valuable item per category Release date/Retail price Today's price Hot Wheels 1178.8% Hot Wheels “Super Treasure Hunt 2023 Datsun Bluebird Wagon 510”: 2023/$3.00 $170 Action Figures 154.7% Monster High Skullector Elvira Doll 2023/$65.00 $299 Funko Pop! 151.7% Funko Pop! “Rides One Piece Luffy with Thousand Sunny 2022 CCXP Exclusive Figure #114” 2022/$15.00 $531 Sneakers 52.8% Nike SB Dunk Low Grateful Dead Bears Orange 2020/$110.00 $2,000 Trading Cards 50.0% Stephen Curry Rookie Card #206 signed (2009) 2009/$5.00 $5.9 million Video Games 33.1% Super Mario Wata 9.8 a++ Sealed N64 Nintendo 1996 USA 1996/$60.00 $1.56 million Comic Books 28.6% Comic Books – Batman: The Dark Knight Returns #1 Cover Original Art (1986) 1986/$1.50 $2.4 million First/Rare Edition Books 25.3% J.K..Rowling Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (London) Bloomsbury, 1997 First edition in hardcover 1997/$15.00 $471,000 LEGO 24.6% LEGO Brick Headz Star Wars Captain Phasma Set 41486 2017/$10.00 $87.00

I was surprised to see that collectibles such as Hot Wheels are generating increases in value similar to trading cards, and that they are delivering impressive returns.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Top 10 Products With Highest Annual Return Rates Collectible category Collectible Annual return rates Hot Wheels Super Treasure Hunt 2023 Datsun Bluebird Wagon 510 5566.7% Hot Wheels Super Treasure Hunt 2023 82 Toyota Supra 3366.7% Hot Wheels Super Treasure Hunt 2023 Porsche 935 1233.3% Hot Wheels Super Treasure Hunt 2022 99 Honda Civic Type R (EK9) 758.3% Funko Pop! Rides One Piece Luffy with Thousand Sunny 2022 CCXP Exclusive Figure #114 451.9% Funko Pop! Marvel Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Punk Funko Shop Exclusive Figure #1231 366.7% Action Figures Monster High Skullector Elvira Doll 360% Action Figures Mattel Monster High Lagoona Blue Reproduction Doll 248.5% Action Figures Mattel Monster High Haunt Couture Draculaura Doll 158.2% Hot Wheels Hot Wheels Super Treasure Hunt 2020 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento 156.6%