Mickey Mantle vs the Stock Market: Collectibles That Outperform Traditional Investments

Collectibles such as Hot Wheels and rare trading cards have been outperforming some more conventional investments. Should you consider these alternative investments?

Photo of father and son with his car collection
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Donna LeValley
By
published
in News

Investing in collectibles can be volatile and incredibly enriching if you have the right trading card, comic book or action figure in mint condition. The rise and fall of the Beanie Baby investment bubble from the mid-90s into the early 2000s is an example of what can happen when you follow a trend too closely. There were even organized Beanie Baby theft rings.  

There is risk in most investments except U.S. Savings bonds and U.S. Treasuries. Investing in stocks is risky but the risks can be measured and reflected in the price as the market can adjust quickly and absorb changing conditions. 

A recent study by Casino.org explored alternative investments with higher annual return rates than the average stock. The study looked at the following factors: Release dates, retail prices, current values, annual return rates, and total growth. I was very surprised by some of the top valued collectible toys and not so surprised by the enduring value of Micky Mantle's 1952 Topps card. 

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

The alternative investments that are outpacing the stock market

The study looked into the unconventional world of alternative investments, analyzing over 85 different collectible products. Their findings show that collectibles such as Hot Wheels and rare trading cards are quietly outperforming traditional investments in annual return on investments (ROIs).

Let's first take a look at the past decade of returns on some of the most common investments, according to Bankrate.com.

  • Average annual return on stocks: 12.8%
  • Average annual return on international stocks: 4.9%
  • Average annual return on bonds: 1.4%
  • Average annual return on gold: 3.4%
  • Average annual return on real estate: 4.8%
  • Average annual return on 1-year CDs: 0.42%

Here’s a look at the top 10 products that have seen the highest total growth in dollar value, turning modest initial investments into remarkable profits.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Top 10 Products With Highest Total Growth
Type of assetCollectibleOriginal priceCurrent value/Total growth
Trading Cards1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311 SGC Mint+ 9.5 – 1985 Rosen Find – “Finest Known Example!” (1952)$0.10$12,600,000/$12,600,000
Comic BooksAction Comics #1 Kansas City Pedigree (1938)$0.10$6,000,000/$6,000,000
Trading CardsStephen Curry Rookie Card #206 signed (2009)$5.00$5,900,000/$5,899,995
Comic BooksAmazing Fantasy #15 (Marvel, 1962) CGC NM+ 9.6$0.12$3,600,000/$3,600,000
Comic BooksMarvel Super-Heroes Secret Wars #8 Story Page 25 Black Costume/Venom Original Art (1984)$1.25$3,360,000/$3,359,999
Comic BooksAction Comics #1 Rocket Copy (1938) CGC FN 6.0$0.10$3,180,000/$3,180,000
Comic BooksCaptain America Comics #1 San Francisco Pedigree (1941) CGC NM 9.4$0.10$3,120,000/$3,120,000
Comic BooksBatman: The Dark Knight Returns #1 Cover Original Art (1986)$1.50$2,400,000/$2,399,999
Comic BooksSuperman #1 (DC, 1939) CGC FN/VF 7.0$0.10$2,340,000/$2,340,000
Comic BooksBooks – Batman #1 (DC, 1940) CGC NM 9.4$0.10$2,220,000/$2,220,000

Here are the top 10 categories with the highest average annual return rates. New to the list: Hot Wheels and Funko Pop! dolls. Old stalwarts of the pre-Ebay collectible market such as trading cards, comic books and action figures continue to deliver.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Top 10 Categories by Average Annual Return Rates
Collectible categoryAverage Annual Return Rates (%)Most valuable item per categoryRelease date/Retail priceToday's price
Hot Wheels1178.8% Hot Wheels “Super Treasure Hunt 2023 Datsun Bluebird Wagon 510”:2023/$3.00$170
Action Figures154.7%Monster High Skullector Elvira Doll2023/$65.00$299
Funko Pop!151.7%Funko Pop! “Rides One Piece Luffy with Thousand Sunny 2022 CCXP Exclusive Figure #114”2022/$15.00$531
Sneakers52.8%Nike SB Dunk Low Grateful Dead Bears Orange2020/$110.00$2,000
Trading Cards50.0%Stephen Curry Rookie Card #206 signed (2009)2009/$5.00$5.9 million
Video Games33.1%Super Mario Wata 9.8 a++ Sealed N64 Nintendo 1996 USA1996/$60.00$1.56 million
Comic Books28.6%Comic Books – Batman: The Dark Knight Returns #1 Cover Original Art (1986)1986/$1.50$2.4 million
First/Rare Edition Books25.3%J.K..Rowling Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (London) Bloomsbury, 1997 First edition in hardcover1997/$15.00$471,000
LEGO24.6%LEGO Brick Headz Star Wars Captain Phasma Set 414862017/$10.00$87.00

I was surprised to see that collectibles such as Hot Wheels are generating increases in value similar to trading cards, and that they are delivering impressive returns. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Top 10 Products With Highest Annual Return Rates
Collectible categoryCollectibleAnnual return rates
Hot Wheels Super Treasure Hunt 2023 Datsun Bluebird Wagon 5105566.7%
Hot WheelsSuper Treasure Hunt 2023 82 Toyota Supra3366.7%
Hot WheelsSuper Treasure Hunt 2023 Porsche 9351233.3%
Hot WheelsSuper Treasure Hunt 2022 99 Honda Civic Type R (EK9)758.3%
Funko Pop!Rides One Piece Luffy with Thousand Sunny 2022 CCXP Exclusive Figure #114451.9%
Funko Pop!Marvel Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Punk Funko Shop Exclusive Figure #1231366.7%
Action Figures Monster High Skullector Elvira Doll360%
Action Figures Mattel Monster High Lagoona Blue Reproduction Doll248.5%
Action Figures Mattel Monster High Haunt Couture Draculaura Doll158.2%
Hot WheelsHot Wheels Super Treasure Hunt 2020 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento156.6%

Related Content

Donna LeValley
Donna LeValley
Personal Finance Writer

Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8