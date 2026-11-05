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People who own electric vehicles seem to love them. Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint, told Kiplinger that EV owners have a 90% retention rate, indicating that once they switch to an EV, they don't switch back.
With painful prices at the pump, it's no wonder buyers are making the switch. In fact, Autoblog reports that used EVs are now flying off lots faster than traditional gas vehicles. Ready to make the jump? The real challenge is narrowing down which EV best fits your lifestyle and budget.
This is where its recall history comes into play, as it can help you spot potential issues, since the last thing you want is to spend ample time doing software updates or visiting your dealership. With this in mind, here are the EVs with the most recalls.
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Rerev examined over 50 electric models sold in the U.S. to identify those with the most safety recalls in 2026. Using recall data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the report counted how many separate recalls each model had, how many cars each recall covered and how many complaints were filed.
Here are the top 10:
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Make
Model
2026 Recalls
Vehicles affected
Compliants filed with NHTSA
Tesla
Model Y
5
146.04K
787
Lucid
Air
4
43.67K
21
Rivian
R1S
4
72.93K
47
Rivian
R1T
4
47.76K
40
Hyundai
Ioniq 5
4
2.6K
610
Ford
Mustang Mach-E
3
129.41K
96
Kia
EV9
3
21.74K
55
Jeep
Wagoneer S
3
23.83K
45
Volvo
EX30
3
1.79K
9
Tesla
Model 3
3
69.94K
412
Understanding the most common EV recalls
Let's start with the Tesla Model Y, which leads the list with five recalls this year. The recalls haven't been too severe. One was for headlights that were too bright, and another was for a missing certification label. Many of Tesla's fixes are over-the-air updates, so pay close attention to software updates and comply as they arrive.
Meanwhile, the Lucid Air arguably had the most concerning recall: It involved a fire hazard due to faulty lighting-circuit software. It was so serious that Lucid recommended drivers park their vehicles outside until the over-the-air update applied.
Another vehicle notable for recalls is the Rivian R1S. These recalls affected everyday performance, such as a message appearing on the screen when drivers tried to view their rear cameras. There were also recalls for seat belts and front turn signals that were working improperly.
Last but certainly not least is the Hyundai Ioniq 5. It had 610 complaints filed with the NHTSA, the second-highest number of complaints behind the Tesla Model Y with 787. Why so many? Ioniq 5 owners have experienced a litany of issues, including power loss from integrated charging control unit failures and improperly tightened battery bus bars, creating a fire risk.
With these trends in mind, if you're looking to buy an EV, pay close attention to recalls, as they can be a preview of future experiences.
And if you are an EV owner, here's how to handle recalls:
Look for over-the-air software updates and install safety patches immediately
If you receive a recall notice, contact your dealer to schedule the free repairs
Adhere to temporary safety precautions (such as parking outside or adjusting charging limits if advised for battery/fire risks) until the repair is completed
Retain service documentation and verify that the recall is marked resolved in official records
Overall, EVs offer a range of benefits that make most owners want to keep them. However, like any other car, recalls are a part of ownership. Finding EV models with fewer recalls gives you the best of both worlds: Enjoying your vehicle's performance without worrying about safety issues.
Before you shop for your next car, do your financial homework. This includes determining the costs to insure your new ride. You can use this Bankrate tool to find and compare car insurance prices fast:
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