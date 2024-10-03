Florida Drivers Can Get Jimmy Buffett License Plates Now
Proceeds from the license plates will go towards charity.
A suite of new laws went into effect in Florida at the start of October, including one around flood disclosures in home sales and one banning outdoor balloon releases to protect animals.
One of the more whimsical laws now in effect is HB 403, which opens up new options of specialty license plates for drivers. In addition to new license plates around the famous Villages retirement community and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium — which faced damage from Hurricane Helene this week — Floridians can get license plates honoring the late vacation icon Jimmy Buffett.
That's right, you can order a Margaritaville license plate for your car, if you're a Florida driver. The exact design has not yet been released, and there needs to be at least 3,000 pre-sale vouchers before it will be produced, according to WPLG Local10, but the law specifies the plates have the word "Florida" at the top and "Margaritaville" at the bottom.
Specialty licenses in Florida cost an additional $25 on the cost of regular auto registration fees. And those fees will go somewhere: The law specifies annual use fees go to Singing for Change, a charity started by Buffett.
Those fees will then be used "to provide grants to nonprofit organization in communities impacted by natural or manmade disasters for recovery, rebuilding, and future sustainability in those communities and to promote and inspire local grassroots leadership that will work to improve the quality of life in those communities and others in this state," per the law.
This is especially poignant in the wake of Hurricane Helene, which made landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast last week. Kiplinger has taken a look at ways to support hurricane relief efforts.
Although Buffett wasn't born in Florida, he developed a deep adoration for the state thanks to his time in the Florida Keys, and over the years, Florida showed that adoration back to him. The popularity of the song "Margaritaville" led to themed restaurants, resorts and even a niche retirement community.
Buffett, who died last year by skin cancer, has been honored in Florida in other ways. In addition to the license plates, lawmakers passed HB 91, which renames a portion of State Road A1A "Jimmy Buffett Highway."
You can order a Margaritaville license plate online or at a local DMV office.
