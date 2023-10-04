Are Banks Closed on Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples' Day in 2023?

Are banks closed on Columbus Day, or Indigenous Peoples' Day, in 2023? That's a question plenty of folks are asking just ahead of the holiday that marks the voyage and landing of Italian explorer Christopher Columbus in the Americas. The answer is yes, banks are closed on Monday, October 9.

Indigenous Peoples' Day, meanwhile, has been celebrated since the 1990s in tandem with Columbus Day and acknowledges Native American cultures and people who inhabited the Americas prior to European exploration.

Many folks will choose to spend the long holiday weekend with family and friends, though others might prefer to take a few minutes to prepare for Medicare open enrollment , which starts October 15 and goes through December 7. Those enrolling will want to brush up on their Medicare basics ahead of time, as well as take these seven steps to make sure they're prepared.

Another noteworthy event on the horizon is Amazon Prime Day , which runs from October 10 through October 11. This is the e-commerce giant's second shopping event of the year, and Kiplinger editors recently put together a guide on how to bag the best Prime Day deals . Amazon Prime members can start cashing in on some big deals now, including getting a $15 credit by downloading the Amazon Photo app.

Bankers are not the only ones who get to enjoy a long weekend. For those wondering "Is the stock market closed on Columbus Day?," the answer to that is no. Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples' Day is not one of the many stock market holidays in 2023. However, bond traders get the day off, as the bond market is closed on Monday.

Anyone curious about what time does the market open for regular trading hours, both the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) are open from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm Eastern time Monday through Friday.

Below, we feature a full schedule of all U.S. bank holidays for 2023.

Bank holidays 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Day Holiday January 2 Monday New Year's Day (Observed) January 16 Monday Martin Luther King, Jr. Day February 20 Monday President's Day May 29 Monday Memorial Day June 19 Monday Juneteenth July 4 Tuesday Independence Day September 4 Monday Labor Day October 9 Monday Columbus Day November 11 Saturday Veterans Day November 23 Thursday Thanksgiving Day December 25 Monday Christmas Day

* This is the recommended bank market holiday schedule from the Federal Reserve. This schedule is subject to change.