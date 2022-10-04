4 Money Mistakes to Let Your Kids Make (for Their Own Good!)

Previous Next 3/4

3. Living paycheck to paycheck

It is hard to see your kids barely getting by when they live paycheck to paycheck. But before you jump in with a bailout from the Bank of Mom and Dad, it’s worth considering why they are struggling.

In some cases, they genuinely may not earn enough in their first year out of college to pay for much more than basic expenses. If your child is going through that, your own parenting and financial philosophies will inform whether or not you want to intervene. Some parents believe letting their kids go through some scrappy years is character-building; others will want to pave the way a bit so their children don’t have to fight as hard as they did when they were that age.

But there are other times when your young adult (or even older adult) children are living paycheck to paycheck because of their own choices about how they use the money they earn.

In this case, they may spend what they earn today on what they want in the short-term – leaving little to nothing left over for longer-term goals or priorities like saving for retirement, or for shorter-term desires like joining in on a family trip where they need to pay some of their own way or buying their own house.

Instead of jumping in to fund some of these bigger costs, let your children realize on their own that living paycheck to paycheck means only being able to do very short-term things. If all their money goes toward lifestyle expenses in the present, it’s going to be difficult to build wealth.

What can you do to support a change? First, avoid bailing them out or paying for bigger, more expensive things (like a house) for them. Explain that if they want something that will cost more than what they can afford between paychecks, they need to develop a savings habit for themselves and work toward those goals over time.

Then, try introducing the idea of creating a gap between income and expenses. By spending less than they earn, your kids can start to build up a little extra cash in their accounts at the end of the month. They can then use that money to save up for a goal, fund emergency savings or contribute to investments to grow wealth for their financial future.