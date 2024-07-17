Unrealized Gains Should Not Be Taxed

Instead of taxing unrealized gains, the government really ought to rein in its spending.

A couple looks surprised and stressed as they look at paperwork in their kitchen.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Zain Jaffer
By
published
inFeatures

In March, President Joe Biden announced a plan to raise revenues for the U.S. government by taxing unrealized gains on assets for those claiming over $100 million in assets. A tax on unrealized gains would mean that even if you had not sold a stock or other asset, you would need to pay tax on it if it appreciated in value.

To be fair, this proposal is unlikely to pass Congress, but depending on who ends up controlling the White House and Congress, it conceivably could.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Disclaimer

The information provided here is not investment, tax or financial advice. You should consult with a licensed professional for advice concerning your specific situation.

Zain Jaffer
Zain Jaffer
CEO/Founder

Zain Jaffer is the CEO of Zain Ventures. He also runs the nonprofit Zain Jaffer Foundation

Latest