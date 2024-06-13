Citizenship by Investment: The Shift From Passive to Active Investments

Today, we’re seeing CBI programs pivot away from the types of passive investment options that spurred their popularity.

A couple do retirement planning with life insurance with a financial adviser.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jean-Francois Harvey
By
published

Over the past few decades, countries have steadily embraced citizenship by investment (CBI) programs to attract foreign direct investment, and they continue to grow in popularity. However, the CBI industry is still relatively young and evolving. Economic factors such as employment and gross domestic product (GDP) growth rates can significantly influence a country's overall immigration policies. These circumstances can prompt rapid changes in CBI policies, as recently illustrated by the broad set of regulations adopted by several Caribbean countries in 2023.

Today, we’re seeing CBI programs pivot away from the types of passive investment options that spurred their popularity. Many CBI programs have begun implementing higher investment thresholds and longer residency requirements. Rather than solely permitting passive investments for citizenship or residency qualification, countries are adopting policies to encourage active business participation in a CBI investment. Portugal, for instance, recently dropped real estate as a qualifying investment for its Golden Visa program.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Disclaimer

The information provided here is not investment, tax or financial advice. You should consult with a licensed professional for advice concerning your specific situation.

Jean-Francois Harvey
Jean-Francois Harvey
Founder & Managing Partner

Jean-François Harvey, Founder and Managing Partner of Harvey Law Group, an international law firm specializing in investment immigration. 

Latest