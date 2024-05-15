International Investment Opportunities Through Immigration Investment

CBI programs have much to offer astute investors, including access to markets with strong fundamentals and potential for capital protection, income and appreciation.

Jean-Francois Harvey
By
published

International investing is a well-known strategy to increase diversification, reduce concentration risks and enhance return potential. While capital markets offer global exposure, equities are far from the only asset class that can provide international diversification. Enter citizenship by investment (CBI) programs or residency by investment (RBI) programs, which, while complex, offer international opportunities.

Still, for long-term investors, CBI investments can provide compelling global opportunities. The benefits of these programs, such as dual citizenship and increased global mobility, extend beyond traditional measures of return on investment. In addition to the benefits of an additional travel document, CBI programs have much to offer astute investors, including access to markets with strong fundamentals and potential for capital protection, income and appreciation.  

Disclaimer

The information provided here is not investment, tax or financial advice. You should consult with a licensed professional for advice concerning your specific situation. 

Jean-Francois Harvey
Jean-Francois Harvey
Founder & Managing Partner

Jean-François Harvey, Founder and Managing Partner of Harvey Law Group, an international law firm specializing in investment immigration. 

