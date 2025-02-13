Why Robinhood Stock Is Soaring After Earnings
Robinhood stock is sizzling Thursday after the online trading platform reported impressive fourth-quarter results. Here's what investors need to know.
Robinhood Markets (HOOD) stock soared out of the gate Thursday after the online investing platform crushed top- and bottom-line expectations for its fourth quarter.
In the three months ending December 31, Robinhood's revenue more than doubled year over year to $1 billion, driven by transaction-based revenue that tripled to $672 million. This included a sevenfold surge in cryptocurrencies revenue to $358 million. Its earnings per share (EPS) improved to $1.01 from 3 cents in the year-ago period.
"Q4 was a record-breaking quarter that caps off a record-setting year in 2024," said Robinhood Chief Financial Officer Jason Warnick in a statement. "For both the quarter and full year, we reached new highs for Assets Under Custody, Net Deposits, Gold Subscribers, Revenues, Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization], and EPS."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Warnick adds that Robinhood entered the new year with "strong momentum" and remains "focused on delivering another year of profitable growth."
Robinhood's results crushed analysts' expectations. Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $946 million and earnings of 42 cents per share, according to MarketWatch.
"We hit the gas on product development in 2024 with a new platform for active traders, Gold Card launch, an expanded U.K. and European Union product suite, and much more," said Robinhood CEO and co-founder Vlad Tenev in a statement. "We see a huge opportunity ahead of us as we work toward enabling anyone, anywhere, to buy, sell, or hold any financial asset and conduct any financial transaction through Robinhood."
Is Robinhood stock a buy, sell or hold?
Robinhood's post-earnings pop is just more of the same for the financial stock. Indeed, shares had surged more than fivefold in the past 12 months heading into Thursday's session. Unsurprisingly, Wall Street is bullish on the large-cap stock. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the consensus recommendation among analysts it tracks is a Buy.
However, analysts' price targets have not been able to keep up with the online broker's surging stock price. The average analyst price target of $59.65 represents a discount to current levels.
Financial services firm Needham maintained its Buy rating on HOOD after earnings, but raised its price target to $70 from $52.
"Robinhood is positioned to be a major beneficiary of more positive regulation within the crypto space, while emerging as a leader in its equity and options offering via advanced trading product launches," says Needham analyst John Todaro.
The analyst adds that new crypto-related product launches this year, particularly those targeted to retail investors, "should allow the company to take share from centralized and decentralized peers."
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Trump's Tariffs on Metals to Slam Soda and Housing Prices in U.S.
Tariffs The president announced 25% tariffs on aluminum and steel imports, which may impact your wallet.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Published
-
I'm 60, just paid off my $1 million home and have $750K in retirement savings — can I retire now?
By Eileen Ambrose Published
-
Heirs Inheriting Crypto? Don't Make It a Headache for Them
If you have cryptocurrency in your estate, you'll need meticulous plans and clear instructions to ensure beneficiaries don't lose out after you're gone.
By Patrick M. Simasko, J.D. Published
-
DIY Retirement Planning: A Smart Move or a Risky Endeavor?
You can cut the cost of retirement planning by doing it yourself. But for something this important, it might be wiser to call in the professionals.
By Jennifer Lahaie, RICP®, CTS™, CAS® Published
-
Galentine's Day: A Time to Promote Financial Literacy Among Friends
Here are three things women can do to help their friends gain financial knowledge and confidence.
By Stacy Francis, CFP®, CDFA®, CES™ Published
-
Stock Market Today: Markets Turn Lower on Nasty Inflation Surprise
Equities sold off after a hot reading on consumer price inflation pushed back rate cuts to autumn or year-end.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
CPI Report Puts the Kibosh on Rate Cuts: What the Experts Are Saying About Inflation
CPI Consumer price inflation reared its ugly head to start the year, dashing hopes for the Fed to lower borrowing costs anytime soon.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
These Two Issues Are Critical to Efficient Retirement Planning
You're saving hard for retirement, but if you're not thinking ahead about taxes and the cost of health care, your savings — and your legacy — could be at risk.
By Cliff Ambrose, FRC℠, CAS® Published
-
How to Use Good Debt (While Identifying and Avoiding Bad Debt)
Not all debt is bad, but knowing the difference between good debt and bad debt and how to use them can help you get ahead financially and stay ahead.
By Mike Decker, NSSA® Published
-
Stock Market Today: Markets Reflect Elevated Uncertainty
Investors and traders as well as CEOs and central bankers continue to adjust to a new administration in Washington, D.C.
By David Dittman Published