Why Birkenstock Is Still a Buy After Earnings
Birkenstock shares are soaring Wednesday after the sandal maker beat expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter. Here's what Wall Street has to say.
Birkenstock Holding (BIRK) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the footwear maker beat top- and bottom-line expectations for its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter.
In the three months ended September 30, Birkenstock's revenue increased 21.7% year over year to 455.8 million euros, due in part to 26% growth in its business-to-business (B2B) segment to 240.2 million euros and a 17.7% jump in its direct-to-consumer (DTC) segment to 214.9 million euros. Its net profit more than doubled from the year-ago period to 29 euro cents per share.
"I'm proud to be reporting very strong 2024 results, with both revenue and adjusted EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] coming in ahead of our expectations," said Birkenstock CEO Oliver Reichert in a statement. "As we continue to gain the attention of consumers and wholesale partners, we are seeing strong, balanced growth in both our DTC and B2B channels."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The results beat analysts' expectations. Wall Street was anticipating revenue of 455.8 million euros and earnings of 26 euro cents per share, according to CNBC.
"As we look into 2025 and beyond, we are confident in our ability to deliver on our medium to long-term objectives for mid-to-high teens revenue growth, gross profit margin of around 60% and adjusted EBITDA margin of over 30%," Reichert said.
Is Birkenstock a buy, sell or hold?
Birkenstock shares are up more than 23% for the year to date, slightly lagging the broader S&P 500's nearly 27% gain. But Wall Street remains bullish on the consumer discretionary stock.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for BIRK stock is $65.35, representing implied upside of almost 17% to the December 17 close. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is a Buy. Analysts may very well raise their price targets in the days and weeks ahead following the earnings beat.
Financial services firm UBS Global Research is one of the more bullish outfits on the retail stock with a Buy rating and $85 price target.
"We think BIRK's sales and earnings per share outlook warrants a higher valuation," wrote UBS analyst Jay Sole in a December 10 note. "We believe Birkenstock has the potential to expand its dominance as a premium casual footwear brand with a presence globally."
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Will Virginia End Its Tax on Tips?
State Tax No tax on tips was a popular refrain during the presidential campaign. Now, Virginia’s governor has a similar idea.
By Kelley R. Taylor Published
-
Will the TCJA Estate and Gift Tax Provisions Really Sunset?
Will the TCJA Estate and Gift Tax Provisions Really Sunset?
By David Silversmith Published
-
You've Got a Trust: Now Who Should Be the Successor Trustee?
You've set up a trust to protect your assets and your beneficiaries, but you still must choose the right person to execute your wishes. Here's how to do that.
By John M. Goralka Published
-
Three Ways Fiduciary Financial Planners Put You First
Fiduciary financial advisers are required by law to work in your best interest. Here's how they are key to intentional and efficient financial management.
By Jon Melton, MDRT and CORT Member Published
-
Stock Market Today: The Dow Slides Into Its First 9-Day Losing Streak Since 1978
A Santa Claus rally is on hold as markets wait for more information about monetary policy.
By David Dittman Published
-
The Best Industrial Stocks to Buy
Industrial stocks might not be the most exciting positions to own, but they play a vital role in any well-rounded portfolio. Here's how to find the best ones.
By Kyle Woodley Published
-
How Selling a Losing Stock Position Can Lower Your Tax Bill
Unloading an underperforming stock can help keep your investment returns growing while trimming your tax bill. Here's how this strategy works.
By Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA Published
-
How Long-Term Care Insurance Has Become More Flexible
Today's long-term care insurance offers retirees more appealing options, which can preserve assets and protect the financial stability of a healthier partner.
By Derek A. Miser, Investment Adviser Published
-
Your Loved One Fell for a Romance Scam: What Not to Do
Confronting them probably won't work, but asking them some key questions and urging them to take certain actions could.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Are Mixed Ahead of the Fed
Two of the three main equity indexes closed higher on the first day of the final Fed Week of 2024.
By David Dittman Published