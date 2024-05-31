Ulta Stocks Falls After Lowering Outlook: What to Know

Ulta (ULTA) stock slipped in early trading Friday after the beauty store retailer cut its full-year outlook despite reporting better-than-expected first-quarter results. 

For the three months ended May 4, Ulta’s net sales increased 3.5% year-over-year to $2.7 billion, driven by a 1.6% increase in comparable-store sales and 10 net new store openings. Its earnings per share (EPS) decreased 6% to $6.47 from the year-ago period.

MetricNew OutlookPrevious Outlook
Net Sales$11.5 billion to $11.6 billion$11.7 billion to $11.8 billion
Comparable-Store Sales2% to 3%4% to 5%
EPS$25.20 to $26$26.20 to $27

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

