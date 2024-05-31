Ulta Stocks Falls After Lowering Outlook: What to Know
Ulta beat analysts' Q1 estimates but cut its full-year forecast. Here’s what you need to know.
Ulta (ULTA) stock slipped in early trading Friday after the beauty store retailer cut its full-year outlook despite reporting better-than-expected first-quarter results.
For the three months ended May 4, Ulta’s net sales increased 3.5% year-over-year to $2.7 billion, driven by a 1.6% increase in comparable-store sales and 10 net new store openings. Its earnings per share (EPS) decreased 6% to $6.47 from the year-ago period.
"The Ulta Beauty team delivered net sales growth of 3.5% and comparable sales growth of 1.6% in a dynamic operating environment," Ulta CEO Dave Kimbell said in a statement. "We have a clear plan to accelerate our momentum and continue delivering a best-in-class assortment and engaging experiences for our guests."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Ulta's bottom line beat analysts’ expectations, as Wall Street was anticipating earnings of $6.24 per share, according to data from Refinitiv. Sales of $2.7 billion matched estimates.
Despite the strong start to the year, decelerating comparable-store sales contributed to Ulta cutting its full-year outlook. Here’s what the company now expects compared to its previous guidance:
|Metric
|New Outlook
|Previous Outlook
|Net Sales
|$11.5 billion to $11.6 billion
|$11.7 billion to $11.8 billion
|Comparable-Store Sales
|2% to 3%
|4% to 5%
|EPS
|$25.20 to $26
|$26.20 to $27
"I remain confident in our differentiated model, the resilience of the beauty category, and our ability to execute against our plans, but we have adjusted our annual guidance as we anticipate the dynamics we faced in the first quarter to continue for the balance of the year," Kimbell said.
Is Ulta stock a buy, sell or hold?
Analysts remain bullish on the beauty retailer. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for ULTA stock is $498.10. That gives shares implied upside of more than 29% to current levels. Meanwhile, the consensus recommendation is a Buy.
Financial services firm UBS is one of the most bullish firms on Ulta stock with a Buy rating and $550 price target.
"We think a key takeaway is that ULTA set more realistic expectations for 2024," UBS said in a note to clients. "This was a learning event. There's nothing fundamentally wrong with ULTA's model.”
The $550 price target represents implied upside of over 42% to current levels.
Related Content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Dell Stock Plunges Despite Q1 Beat: What To Know
Dell stock is tanking after the PC maker beat Q1 estimates but issued a mixed outlook for its second quarter. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
QCDs Are a Tax-Smart Way for Retirees To Donate to Charity
The Tax Letter With QCDs, retirees can save on taxes by making donations from their IRAs directly to charity. Here's what you need to know about qualified charitable distributions.
By Joy Taylor Published
-
Dell Stock Plunges Despite Q1 Beat: What To Know
Dell stock is tanking after the PC maker beat Q1 estimates but issued a mixed outlook for its second quarter. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Salesforce Earnings Drag Dow Down 330 Points
Salesforce notched its biggest one-day loss in nearly 20 years after the SaaS firm's Q1 revenue fell short.
By Karee Venema Published
-
10 Best Places to Become a Millionaire — and the 10 Worst
San Francisco is the #1 city to become a millionaire while Mississippi comes in last with only a 4% chance of becoming a millionaire
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Kohl's Stock Heads Toward Worst Day Ever After Earnings
Kohl's stock is tanking Thursday after the department store chain missed Q1 expectations and cut its full-year forecast. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
HP Stock Pops on Earnings Beat, Strong Outlook: What To Know
HP shares are soaring Thursday after the PC maker beat earnings expectations and issued solid guidance for its fiscal third quarter.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Salesforce Stock Plunges on Q1 Revenue Miss, Soft Outlook
Salesforce stock is down after reporting weak first-quarter revenue and a soft Q2 outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Dives 411 Points as UnitedHealth Slumps
The main indexes pulled back Wednesday with health insurer UnitedHealth creating the biggest drag on the blue chip Dow.
By Karee Venema Published
-
American Airlines Stock Dives on Guidance Cut, CCO Exit
American Airlines lowered its Q2 outlook and announced that Vasu Raja, its chief commercial officer, is leaving the company. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published