T-Mobile Earnings Send Stock to the Top of the S&P 500
T-Mobile stock is notably higher Wednesday after the wireless provider's earnings beat and strong full-year outlook. Here's what you need to know.
T-Mobile US (TMUS) is one of the best-performing S&P 500 stocks Wednesday after the wireless provider beat top- and bottom-line expectations for its fourth quarter and issued a strong outlook for the full fiscal year.
In the three months ending December 31, T-Mobile's revenue increased 6.8% year over year to $21.9 billion, boosted by 1.9 million postpaid net customer additions. Its earnings per share (EPS) surged 53.9% from the year-ago period to $2.57.
"By putting customers first, T-Mobile delivered another monster Q4 that punctuated an amazing growth year with best-in-class results across wireless and broadband," said CEO Mike Sievert in a statement. "In 2024, more new postpaid customers chose the Un-carrier than ever before, and we had our lowest ever full-year postpaid phone churn, leading to our third year of more than 3 million postpaid phone net additions."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The results were mixed compared with analysts' expectations. Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $21.3 billion and earnings of $2.29 per share, according to MarketWatch.
For all of 2025, T-Mobile said it expects postpaid net customer additions in the range of 5.5 million to 6 million, its "highest-ever guidance range" to start a year.
"Building on this incredible momentum, 2025 is poised to be even more exciting, and because of this, we're issuing the strongest start-of-year postpaid net additions guide in our history," Sievert said. "We've already hit the ground running on our ambitious plans to give customers the kind of new, transformative experiences no one else can, and we're just getting started."
Is T-Mobile stock a buy, sell or hold?
T-Mobile has performed well on the price charts, generating a 48% total return (price change plus dividends) over the past 12 months. This compares to the S&P 500's 26% gain. And Wall Street sees even more upside for the large-cap stock.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for TMUS stock is $244.76, representing implied upside of over 11% to its January 28 close. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is Buy.
Financial services firm Bernstein is one of the more bullish outfits on TMUS stock with an Outperform rating (equivalent to a Buy) and a $265 price target.
"T-Mobile has transformed itself from a distant laggard in wireless to a Champion over the past decade, and its growth story is still unfolding," wrote Bernstein analyst Laurent Yoon in a December 9 note. "T-Mobile has captured a lion's share of the industry's net adds, outpacing the market by two times in subscriber growth over the past four years."
Yoon added that the company "continues to hold its position as a 'value' provider within an oligopoly of equals, and we expect it to sustain its lead in subscriber growth."
Related content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Five States With the Largest EITC Checks
EITC Households in these states received a larger Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) last year.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Published
-
Is 2025 the Year Workers Will Return to the Office?
Managers want to cut back on remote work, but many employees value flexibility.
By Sandra Block Published
-
Starbucks Stock Pops as Turnaround Efforts Lead to Earnings Beat: What to Know
Starbucks stock is higher Wednesday after the coffee chain beat expectations for its fiscal first quarter as its "Back to Starbucks" efforts take shape.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
How to Slash Kiddie Taxes on Your Child's UTMA Account
Gifts to children can come with tax strings. To keep your child's gift growing and avoid tax bills for yourself along the way, consider this long-term strategy.
By David Jaeger, CFP® Published
-
Your Family Money Values Matter: How to Get on the Same Page
How you grow up shapes you financially. That can make things tricky for couples and their kids, so follow these four steps to help establish your family values.
By Julie Virta, CFP®, CFA, CTFA Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Surge Ahead of Fed
Tech stocks led the way higher Tuesday as Wall Street looked ahead to Wednesday's Fed announcement.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Broadcom Stock Remains Shaky After DeepSeek Sell-Off. How Worried Should Investors Be?
Broadcom stock is struggling for direction Tuesday after the chipmaker fell sharply Monday following the release of DeepSeek, a cheap AI chatbot.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Boeing Stock Pops After CEO Gives Upbeat Cash Flow Outlook: What to Know
Boeing stock is the best Dow Jones stock Tuesday as a positive cash flow outlook offsets a fourth-quarter miss.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Why General Motors Stock Is Sinking After Its Earnings Beat
General Motors stock is moving sharply lower Tuesday even after the automaker reported a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Is Lockheed Martin Stock Still a Buy After Its Earnings Miss?
Lockheed Martin stock is lower Tuesday after the aerospace giant missed estimates for its fourth quarter and issued a mixed outlook. Here's what to know.
By Joey Solitro Published