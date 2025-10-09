Stocks Retreat as Shutdown Continues: Stock Market Today
While the main indexes closed lower today, Delta and PepsiCo gained ground on encouraging earnings reports.
Stocks trended lower throughout Thursday's session, as worries about the ongoing government shutdown began to creep higher. Market participants also got a first look at third-quarter earnings season with Delta Air Lines (DAL) and PepsiCo (PEP) reporting.
At the close, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5% at 46,358, the broader S&P 500 was 0.3% lower at 6,735, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had given back 0.08% to 23,024.
With the government shutdown on its ninth day – and today's Senate vote on a Republican funding proposal failing – there was no noteworthy economic data for market participants to consider.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
This made single-stock news the main driver of Thursday's price action. Delta Air Lines, for one, jumped 4.3% after the air carrier reported higher-than-expected third-quarter results and gave encouraging fourth-quarter guidance, citing strong travel demand.
"Looking to 2026, Delta is well positioned to deliver top-line growth, margin expansion and earnings improvement consistent with our long-term financial framework," said CEO Ed Bastian in the company's earnings release.
PepsiCo pops after earnings
PepsiCo was another post-earnings winner, with the consumer staples stock climbing 4.2% after its results.
For the third quarter, the soft drink and snack maker reported earnings of $2.29 per share on revenue of $23.9 billion, more than Wall Street expected.
In a separate announcement, PepsiCo said that its chief financial officer, Jamie Caulfield, will retire next month. He will be replaced by Steve Schmitt, the current chief financial officer for Walmart U.S.
The earnings calendar starts to heat up next week with several big banks, including JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS), due to report.
Costco gains on solid September sales
Costco Wholesale (COST) rose 3.1% after the warehouse retailer said that sales rose 8% year over year in the five weeks ending October 5. Same-store sales were up 5.7% overall.
"Interestingly, the company offset slower one-year traffic growth with a modest acceleration in ticket," says UBS Global Research analyst Michael Lasser, who has a Buy rating on COST. "We believe this was a function of healthy overall spending rather than an acceleration of tariff-related price increases."
Ferrari has its worst day ever on dismal guidance
Ferrari (RACE) tumbled 15% – its worst day since the consumer discretionary stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in 2015 – after the Italian carmaker gave updated full-year and long-term guidance.
For 2025, Ferrari now expects revenue of 7.1 billion euros and earnings of 8.80 euros per share – higher than its previous guidance but lower than what analysts are expecting.
"While RACE has a long history of providing conservative guidance, we think it is clear the company is entering a phase of weaker growth, which was the primary reason behind our downgrade of the shares to Sell from Hold in late July," says CFRA Research analyst Garrett Nelson.
Nelson also questions Ferrari's 2030 product line-up goal, which targets 40% of vehicles developed being internal combustion engines (ICE), 40% being hybrid and 20% being electric.
He believes this "introduces a high degree of revenue and margin uncertainty to the story, raising questions regarding the development cost, and ultimately, the commercial success of these new models."
Related content
- Is the Stock Market Closed on Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples' Day in 2025?
- How to Invest for Fall Rate Cuts by the Fed
- Should You Buy Gold as It Tops $4,000? Here's What the Experts Say
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at a local investment research firm. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Standard Deduction 2026 Amounts Are Here
Tax Breaks What is the standard deduction for your filing status in 2026?
-
New 2026 Tax Brackets Are Set: What to Know Now
Income Tax The IRS has adjusted federal income tax bracket ranges for the 2026 tax year to account for inflation. Here's what you need to know.
-
Where There's a Will, There's a Way Your Assets Will Be Distributed as You Wish
Your will is the backbone of a strong, adaptable estate plan that ensures what you leave behind goes to your selected beneficiaries. Without a will, state laws determine who gets your assets.
-
I'm a Financial Adviser: This Is What You're Really Losing if You Cut Back on Your 401(k) Contributions
Missing out on the benefits of the employer match and compounding growth could force you to work longer and lower your standard of living in retirement. Here are some alternative options.
-
S&P 500 Hits New Highs as Rally Resumes: Stock Market Today
Tech stocks were the biggest gainers on Wall Street today, with Nvidia and Dell making notable moves.
-
Should You Buy Gold as It Tops $4,000? Here's What the Experts Say
Rate cuts, a weak dollar and macro uncertainty have helped create a "perfect storm" for gold this year. Should investors add exposure or is it too late to buy?
-
Preferred Bank Stocks: The Investment Retirees (and Others) May Be Missing Out On
Most large banks issue preferred stocks that pay out fixed dividends, often with higher yields than bonds. Should you make room for them in your portfolio?
-
Don't Let Your Equity Compensation Trip You Up: A Financial Expert's Guide
Stock options, RSUs and other executive perks can come with some serious strings attached. To avoid a nasty tax surprise, you need a plan.
-
Rally Fades on Mixed AI Revolution News: Stock Market Today
All three main U.S. equity indexes opened higher but closed lower as a seven-session winning streak for the S&P 500 came to an end.
-
The Spendthrift Trap: Here's One Way to Protect Your Legacy From an Irresponsible Heir
A spendthrift clause in an estate plan can protect an inheritance from a financially irresponsible child's debts and poor decisions.