Stock Market Today: Tech Stocks Soar as AMD, Alphabet Rally
AI-related headlines sparked a major surge in tech stocks Thursday, with the Nasdaq handily outperforming its peers.
Stocks closed higher Thursday thanks to a big rally in the technology sector. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD, +9.9%) was one of the biggest gainers after the chipmaker unveiled its new artificial intelligence (AI) chips that are expected to provide a major boost to its top line.
Specifically, AMD said it anticipates these new AI chips to add $400 million to fourth-quarter revenue and more than $2 billion in its upcoming fiscal year. Additionally, Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su said the market for AI chips in data centers could hit $400 billion by 2027. This is well above other forecasts. Research firm Gartner, for instance, predicts global revenue from AI chips to reach $119 billion by 2027.
"We think part of what makes a good stock is the ability to dream – and this certainly fits the bill as AMD is still a fairly small company in very large markets," says UBS Global Research analyst Timothy Arcuri. "The stock remains one of our top ideas heading into 2024 and we reiterate our Buy."
Alphabet adds nearly $90 billion in market cap on Gemini reveal
AMD wasn't the only tech stock rallying on AI news today. Alphabet (GOOGL) surged 5.3% – adding $88 billion in market cap along the way – after the tech giant's subsidiary Google unveiled Gemini, its new AI model. "Google has been under pressure to catch up with OpenAI's ChatGPT and its advanced AI capabilities," writes Tech Radar's Alex Blake, adding that Gemini is Google's "most powerful AI brain so far."
CFRA Research analyst Angelo Zino (Buy) says that while he believes Google "may still be a step behind Microsoft/OpenAI, AI advancements are moving incredibly fast."
Alphabet is one of the Magnificent 7 stocks, a group that includes Amazon.com (AMZN, +1.6%), Meta Platforms (META, +2.9%), Microsoft (MSFT, +0.6%), Nvidia (NVDA, +2.4%) and Tesla (TSLA, +1.4%). Massive gains this year for the mega-cap tech stocks have helped the market cap-weighted S&P 500 (+19.4% for the year-to-date) and Nasdaq Composite (+36.9%) deliver outsized returns compared to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average (+8.9%).
As for today's action, the S&P 500 rose 0.8% to 4,585, while the Nasdaq jumped 1.4% to 14,339. The Dow, on the other hand, added a more modest 0.2% to end at 36,117.
Jobs report is up next
Looking ahead, all eyes are on tomorrow's November jobs report. This morning, data from the Labor Department showed initial jobless claims edged up by 1,000 last week to 220,000.
"Tomorrow's jobs report is likely to provide additional indications of the labor market softening, a welcome sign for employers who have faced challenges with wage pressures and staffing with the right candidates," says José Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers. "Its impact on markets, however, will depend on whether investors view the data as a stepping stone to a March rate cut and soft landing, or an adverse effect on consumer spending and a sharper economic slowdown."
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com.
-
-
