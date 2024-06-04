Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise as JOLTS Lifts September Rate-Cut Odds

The main indexes gained ground Tuesday after data showed job openings fell to a three-year low in April.

closeup of blue stock chart on personal computer
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Karee Venema
By
published

Stocks were choppy Tuesday with the main market indexes eventually settling in positive territory. Today's upside came as the latest jobs data lifted expectations for a September rate cut, while investors also combed through a fresh batch of corporate news.  

Starting with the jobs data. Shortly after the open, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said job openings fell to a three-year low of 8.1 million in April, below the 8.35 million economists were expecting. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, also showed hires and separations ticked higher to start the second quarter, to 5.64 million and 5.37 million, respectively.

Karee Venema
Karee Venema
Senior Investing Editor, Kiplinger.com

With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.

Latest
