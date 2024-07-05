Stock Market Today: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Hit Records as Jobs Growth Slows
An uptick in the unemployment rate amid a cooling labor market could accelerate the Fed's rate-cut timeline.
Stocks ended a holiday-shortened trading week with fireworks after signs of a slowing labor market raised the odds of a Federal Reserve rate cut coming sooner rather than later.
The cannonball in the market's pool Friday was the June jobs report, which revealed a still strong but cooling labor market. U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 206,000 last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday, or essentially in line with economists' forecast for the creation of 200,000 jobs. Additionally, the surprisingly strong May jobs report was revised lower to 218,000 new hires from the 272,000 previously reported.
Importantly, the unemployment rate, which is derived from a separate survey, ticked up to 4.1% in June from 4% the prior month. Economists forecast the unemployment rate – which is still at half-century lows – to remain unchanged.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"Perhaps most concerning is the steady rise in unemployment, which rose for the third consecutive month to 4.1%, the loftiest level since November 2021," writes José Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers. "If the trend continues, it will certainly provide the nation with interest rate relief. Market players are responding by raising the odds of the Fed dishing out a September cut."
The June payrolls report is just the latest in a series of data pointing to a weakening jobs market, which in turn supports the case for lower interest rates. Recall that market participants are eagerly awaiting the Fed's first quarter-point cut, which will bring interest rates down from a 23-year high.
Although the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) signaled just one cut this year at the Fed's June meeting, a slowing labor market and easing wage pressures have increased the odds of the central bank turning more dovish over the next couple of months.
As of July 5, futures traders assigned a 73% probability to the FOMC enacting its first cut in September, up from 58% a week ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool. Meanwhile, the probability of the first cut coming in December dropped to 22% from 31% a week ago.
Q2 earnings season on tap
Second-quarter earnings season unofficially kicks off next week with quarterly reports scheduled from a major air carrier and two the nation's biggest banks.
The upcoming earnings calendar is relatively quiet to start the week, but traders will surely be busy starting on Thursday when Delta Air Lines (DAL) reports ahead of the opening bell. Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker says that DAL is one of the "cleanest stories" in airlines right now, citing Delta's outsized exposure to corporate travel vs peers. The analyst rates DAL at Overweight (the equivalent of Buy), calling it a "top pick."
On Friday, JPMorgan Chase (JPM), the nation's biggest bank by assets, is slated to post results, as is Citigroup (C). Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin, who rates JPM at Buy notes that loan growth for many banks remains sluggish due to high interest rates, which could continue to weigh on net interest income (NII) in the near term.
The analyst believes NII growth potential is close to turning, although this largely depends on the timing and magnitude of the Fed's rate-cutting cycle.
Downgrade dings Nvidia stock
Friday was a record-setting day for markets, led by mega-cap tech and communications services stocks such as the Magnificent 7. And yet the market's runaway mega-cap tech winner of the bull market missed out on all the fun.
While Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon.com (AMZN) and Meta Platforms (META) all rallied strongly to end the week, Nvidia (NVDA) slumped 1.9% on an analyst downgrade.
New Street Research cut its rating on Nvidia to Neutral (Hold) from Buy, citing a "health check" on artificial-intelligence stocks. Analyst Pierre Ferragu said in a research note that further upside in NVDA stock "will only materialize in a bull case, in which the outlook beyond 2025 increases materially, and we do not have the conviction on this scenario playing out yet."
As for the main indexes, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.9% to 18,352 while the S&P 500 gained 0.5% to 5,567. Both indexes closed at record levels. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% to end at 39,375.
Related content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Dan Burrows is Kiplinger's senior investing writer, having joined the august publication full time in 2016.
A long-time financial journalist, Dan is a veteran of SmartMoney, MarketWatch, CBS MoneyWatch, InvestorPlace and DailyFinance. He has written for The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Consumer Reports, Senior Executive and Boston magazine, and his stories have appeared in the New York Daily News, the San Jose Mercury News and Investor's Business Daily, among other publications. As a senior writer at AOL's DailyFinance, Dan reported market news from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and hosted a weekly video segment on equities.
Once upon a time – before his days as a financial reporter and assistant financial editor at legendary fashion trade paper Women's Wear Daily – Dan worked for Spy magazine, scribbled away at Time Inc. and contributed to Maxim magazine back when lad mags were a thing. He's also written for Esquire magazine's Dubious Achievements Awards.
In his current role at Kiplinger, Dan writes about equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities, funds, macroeconomics, demographics, real estate, cost of living indexes and more.
Dan holds a bachelor's degree from Oberlin College and a master's degree from Columbia University.
Disclosure: Dan does not trade stocks or other securities. Rather, he dollar-cost averages into cheap funds and index funds and holds them forever in tax-advantaged accounts.
-
-
Seven Best Vacation Spots to Beat the Summer Heat
The best vacation spots to beat the summer heat and embrace the comparatively cool include Alaska, Reykjavík, British Columbia, and Stockholm.
By Erin Bendig Published
-
Softer June Jobs Report Raises Rate-Cut Bets
Jobs Report Slower hiring and a rise in the unemployment rate up the odds of the Fed easing more than once before year-end, experts say.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Softer June Jobs Report Raises Rate-Cut Bets
Jobs Report Slower hiring and a rise in the unemployment rate up the odds of the Fed easing more than once before year-end, experts say.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Insurance Stocks Do Just Fine Amid Harsh Weather
Strange as it sounds, heat waves and car accidents might be good for your portfolio.
By James K. Glassman Published
-
The Top-Performing Actively Managed Funds of the Last Decade
These are the actively managed funds that have performed best over the last decade.
By Nellie S. Huang Published
-
6 Bellwether Stocks to Watch
These bellwether stocks are like weathervanes for their industries or the economy and are worth watching as indicators.
By Kim Clark Published
-
The Best Financial Stocks to Buy
Financial stocks play a critical role in the economy and are a key component of any well-rounded portfolio.
By Kyle Woodley Published
-
Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq End at Record Highs Ahead of July 4th
Wednesday's abbreviated session was jam-packed with news, including labor market updates and Southwest Airlines' "poison pill."
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise as Powell Praises Inflation Progress
Tesla was the best S&P 500 stock Tuesday after the EV maker disclosed its second-quarter deliveries report.
By Karee Venema Published
-
May Job Openings Top Expectations: What to Know
Job openings in May were higher than economists expected, while April's number was revised lower. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published