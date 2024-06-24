Stock Market Today: Nvidia Enters Correction Territory

The chipmaker has declined nearly 13% since hitting an all-time closing high earlier this month.

Stocks were mixed to start the new week. A big rally in energy stocks kept the Dow Jones Industrial Average above water, though the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite weren't so resilient.  

Indeed, the Dow rose 0.7% to 39,411 on strength in Chevron (CVX), marking the 30-stock average's fifth-straight gain. The oil stock added 2.6% as U.S. crude futures climbed 1.1% to $81.63 per barrel.

Senior Investing Editor, Kiplinger.com

With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.

