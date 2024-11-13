What's Behind Starbucks Stock's New Sell Rating?
Starbucks stock has rallied hard since Brian Niccol was tapped as the coffee chain's new CEO, but one analyst thinks turnaround plans will be costly.
It's been a hot-and-cold year on the price charts for Starbucks (SBUX) stock. Shares trended lower until mid-August when news that former head of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Brian Niccol would become the coffee chain's new CEO sparked a big swing higher. The stock is up more than 32% since then and back in positive territory for the year to date.
However, not everyone is convinced the recent rally will continue, with one analyst arguing that despite Niccol's successful track record, Starbucks stock is a Sell.
Specifically, Redburn Atlantic analyst Edward Lewis downgraded Starbucks stock to Sell from Neutral (equivalent to Hold) and assigned a $77 price target, according to MarketWatch.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Lewis said the downgrade came after reviewing the company's "Back to Starbucks" plan, which includes changes such as reintroducing the coffee condiment bar, ceramic mugs and more comfortable seating in its stores, simplifying pricing, adjusting the menu and adding more staff during its busiest hours.
"Our chief concern is the cost Starbucks must incur to deliver this recovery," Lewis said. "With shares trading above a 20-year average price-to-earnings multiple, there is little room for error."
The analyst believes the costs of Niccol's plan is not currently reflected in analysts' earnings estimates for Starbucks, which means the consumer discretionary stock is overvalued at current levels.
Lewis' $77 price target sits more than 20% below where Starbucks' is presently trading.
Where do other analysts stand on Starbucks stock?
Despite Starbucks' longer-term troubles on and off the price charts, most of Wall Street remains bullish on the blue chip stock.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for SBUX is $102.38, representing implied upside of nearly 4% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is Buy.
Financial services firm Stifel is one of those with a Buy rating on Starbucks, along with a $110 price target.
"In our opinion, Mr. Niccol delivered his [turnaround] message with a level of clarity and precision that is typically the hallmark of a talented leader who knows how to focus an organization on solving the right problems," wrote Stifel analyst Chris O'Cull in an October 30 note.
O'Cull admits that the next few quarters will be "challenging" for Starbucks, but he is "encouraged by the cohesiveness of [Niccol's] plan, and the potential for the initiatives to meaningfully improve the guest experience and the trajectory of the business over time."
He anticipates the second half of fiscal 2025 "should yield meaningful evidence the strategy is working."
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Cava Stock: Analysts Rush to Raise Price Targets After Earnings
Wedbush, for one, issued a Street-high price target for Cava stock after its beat-and-raise quarter. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Why Spotify Stock Is Surging Despite Its Earnings Miss
Spotify stock is notably higher Wednesday after the audio streaming company gave an upbeat fourth-quarter outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Cava Stock: Analysts Rush to Raise Price Targets After Earnings
Wedbush, for one, issued a Street-high price target for Cava stock after its beat-and-raise quarter. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Why Spotify Stock Is Surging Despite Its Earnings Miss
Spotify stock is notably higher Wednesday after the audio streaming company gave an upbeat fourth-quarter outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
How Trusts Can Be Used to Protect LLCs From Creditors
Combining limited liability companies with domestic asset protection trusts can achieve maximum asset protection.
By Rustin Diehl, JD, LLM Published
-
Financial Planning Tips for Business Owners Raising Kids
BORKs face specific challenges that other business owners don't, so they need a different approach to their financial plans to ensure their family is protected.
By Eric Kleinstein Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Retreat on Renewed Inflation, Interest Rate Questions
Stocks were lower and yields were higher on Tuesday, with markets reflecting the uncertain transition from campaign promises to real-world policies.
By David Dittman Published
-
Honeywell Is the Best Dow Jones Stock After Elliott Discloses a Stake
A breakup of Honeywell's businesses could result in major upside for the blue chip stock over the next two years, the activist investor says.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Is Home Depot Stock Still a Buy After Its Beat-And-Raise Quarter?
Home Depot stock is struggling for direction even after the retailer's strong earnings and full-year outlook, but Wall Street isn't worried. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Shopify Earnings Momentum Accelerates Ahead of Holiday Shopping Season
Shopify stock is surging Tuesday after the e-commerce company beat Q3 expectations and gave a rosy outlook for the holiday shopping season. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published