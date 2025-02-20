Palantir Stock: Why One Analyst Says to Buy the Dip
Palantir stock is continuing to slide Thursday as investors weigh a CEO stock sale and potential defense budget cuts. Here’s what you need to know.
Palantir Technologies (PLTR) stock is continuing to slide Thursday, bringing its week to date decline to more than 16% at last check. Weighing on the shares are CEO Alex Karp's plans to sell nearly 10 million PLTR shares and reports that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is calling for budget cuts.
In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, Palantir revealed Karp plans to sell up to 9.975 million shares of the company's stock over the next six months via Rule 10b5-1.
As Kiplinger contributor Robert Gorman explains in his piece on "For a Concentrated Stock Position, Ask Your Adviser This," Rule 10b5-1 trading plans "allow directors and officers to sell company stock during predetermined 'open windows' that normally occur outside quarterly earnings announcements or the dissemination of other new information to the public that could cause the underlying stock price to change significantly."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
While Rule 10b5-1 trading plans are common, it can sometimes spook investors when company insiders sell stock, particularly after a big run higher on the price charts. Indeed, Palantir shares have more than quadrupled in the past 12 months.
Adding to the skittishness, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly ordered Pentagon and U.S. military leaders to develop plans to cut 8% from the defense budget in each of the next five years, according to The Washington Post, citing a memo it obtained and officials familiar with the matter.
In its fiscal year ending December 31, Palantir generated $1.2 billion in revenue from the U.S. government, representing 63.2% of its $1.9 billion in total revenue.
Is Palantir stock a buy, sell or hold?
Even with Palantir's impressive showing on the price charts, Wall Street is on the sidelines when it comes to the AI stock.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for PLTR stock is $87.38, representing a discount of more than 11% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is a Hold.
But there are bulls to be found. Financial services firm Wedbush, for one, has an Outperform rating (equivalent to a Buy) and a $120 price target.
"Palantir remains one of our top names to own in 2025, and we believe this sell-off represents another opportunity with PLTR generating traction across both federal and commercial for its entire portfolio," says Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives.
Ives adds that "Palantir could be a trillion market cap over the coming years and shaping up to be the next Oracle (ORCL) or Salesforce (CRM) as the AI Revolution plays out." He calls these latest worries "noise" and believes PLTR's AI-driven future is "bright."
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Walmart Is the Worst Dow Jones Stock After Earnings. Here's Why
Walmart stock is sinking Friday as the retail giant's dreary outlook offsets a fourth-quarter earnings beat and dividend hike. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
This Boring Retirement Income Source Has Big Tax Benefits
Don't ignore this retirement income source, especially if you are wealthy or need portfolio diversification.
By Maurie Backman Published
-
Walmart Is the Worst Dow Jones Stock After Earnings. Here's Why
Walmart stock is sinking Friday as the retail giant's dreary outlook offsets a fourth-quarter earnings beat and dividend hike. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stressed About Doing Your Taxes? Use These Easy Tips to Cope
If the thought of filing your taxes puts you on edge, you're not alone — nearly 65% of Americans say they're stressed during tax season. Here's how to cope.
By Cynthia Pruemm, Investment Adviser Representative Published
-
Three Ways to Get Your Finances in Better Shape
Want fitter finances this year and beyond? Start by making full use of all your workplace benefits — from 401(k)s to budgeting apps and wellness programs.
By Craig Rubino Published
-
Stock Market Today: Trump Tariff Threats Keep Pressure on Stocks
The president warned of 25% tariffs being levied on automobiles, semiconductor chips and pharmaceutical imports.
By Karee Venema Published
-
7 of Warren Buffett's Biggest Misses
Warren Buffett's investing wins are highly regarded across Wall Street, but no one can bat a thousand. Here are some of Buffett's biggest misses.
By Kyle Woodley Published
-
Why Toll Brothers Stock Is Falling After Earnings
Toll Brothers stock is lower Wednesday after the homebuilder missed expectations for its first quarter. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Why Bumble Stock Is Spiraling After Earnings
Bumble stock is sinking Wednesday as the online dating platform's weak guidance offsets a revenue beat. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Etsy Stock Sinks on Revenue Miss: What to Know
Etsy stock is notably lower Wednesday after the online retailer fell short of revenue expectations for the key holiday quarter.
By Joey Solitro Published