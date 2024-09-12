Moderna Stock Plunges as Vaccine Maker Slashes R&D Budget: What to Know
Moderna stock is plunging Thursday after the COVID-19 vaccine maker announced plans to drastically cut its R&D spending to focus on new product approvals.
Moderna (MRNA) stock is plunging Thursday after the COVID-19 vaccine maker announced plans to slash research and development (R&D) expenses and instead focus on receiving approvals for the many drugs in its pipeline.
Moderna's plans include a $1.1 billion reduction in R&D expenses by 2027 to a range of $3.6 billion to $3.8 billion. Rather than spending to explore new products, the company will shift its focus to winning approvals for the 10 products in its pipeline.
"Moderna now has five respiratory vaccines with positive Phase 3 results and expects to submit three for approval this year," said Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel in a statement. "In addition, we have five non-respiratory products in pivotal studies across cancer, rare diseases and latent vaccines with potential for approval by 2027."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Bancel adds that "the size of our late-stage pipeline combined with the challenge of launching products means we must now focus on delivering these 10 products to patients, slow down the pace of new R&D investment, and build our commercial business."
The shift in strategy comes as Moderna has seen a sharp decline in sales of its COVID-19 vaccine, including a 37% year-over-year decrease in its most recent quarter.
In the release, Moderna also said it anticipates fiscal 2025 revenue to be in the range of $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion and sales to grow at a 25% compound annual growth rate from 2026 to 2028, "driven by new product launches."
The midpoint of MRNA's revenue outlook for its upcoming fiscal year, $3 billion, came in well below analysts' expectations. Wall Street is expecting revenue of $3.74 billion in fiscal 2025, according to Yahoo Finance.
Is Moderna stock a buy, sell or hold?
Moderna had a good run up the price charts to start 2024, but the healthcare stock is now down 33% for the year to date. Still, Wall Street remains bullish on the drugmaker.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the consensus analyst target price for MRNA stock is $125.71, representing implied upside of more than 90% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is Buy. However, analysts may revise their targets lower following the reaction to its updated R&D plans.
And some analysts are already on the sidelines when it comes to the large-cap stock, including financial services firm William Blair, which has a Market Perform rating (equivalent to a Hold) on MRNA.
"Like other biotechnology companies with development pipelines, Moderna's risks center on commercial, regulatory, and clinical development," said William Blair analyst Myles Minter in an August 16 note.
The analyst adds that key risks specific to Moderna include the "potential for greater-than-anticipated drop-off in the COVID market, possible failure to show equivalent efficacy across various flu strains versus currently available and other emerging flu vaccines, poor tolerability and/or efficacy with repeat mRNA therapeutics dosing, and other potential clinical setbacks including failed or delayed trials."
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Colorado’s New Property Tax Reform Could Save You Hundreds
Property Tax The Centennial State just signed a new property tax bill into law. Here’s what you need to know.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Published
-
IRS Hauls Back $1.3 Billion From High-Income Earners
Tax Filing Certain income and wealth levels can trigger an IRS audit. Here's what you need to know.
By Kate Schubel Published
-
Estate Planning: How to Protect Family Treasures
Items like antiques, art and jewelry, as well as family photos, can carry huge emotional ties. The more specific you are in your plans, the better for everyone.
By Patrick M. Simasko, J.D. Published
-
529 Plans: A Powerful Way to Tackle Rising Education Costs
Contributions to 529 plans grow tax-free and are not taxed when they are used to pay for qualified educational expenses for the beneficiary.
By Denise McClain, JD, CPA Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Stagger After CPI but Rebound to Post Gains
A mixed CPI report had traders recalibrating their rate-cut bets.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Mixed August CPI Report Seals September Rate Cut: What the Experts Are Saying
CPI A good-but-not great reading on consumer inflation sets up the Fed to reduce rates by a quarter-point at its next meeting.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Bank of America Stock Falls As Warren Buffett Keeps Selling
Bank of America stock is lower Wednesday on news Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold another chunk of its stake in the bank. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Is PLAY Stock a Buy After a Dave & Buster's Earnings Beat?
PLAY stock is higher Wednesday after the entertainment and restaurant chain reported strong Q2 earnings, but what does Wall Street have to say?
By Joey Solitro Published
-
GameStop Sinks on Revenue Drop, Stock Offering: What to Know
GameStop stock is plunging Wednesday after the video-game retailer said sales declined in Q2 and that it's selling shares to raise cash.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Saving to Be a 401(k) Millionaire? Plan for Taxes Now
Your tax bite in retirement could be excruciating. Here's why super savers need to get serious about protecting themselves.
By Brian Gray Published