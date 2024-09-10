Is Oracle Stock a Buy After Earnings Beat, Amazon Alliance?
Oracle stock is rallying Tuesday after the tech firm beat earnings expectations and announced a new AWS partnership. Here's what you need to know.
Oracle (ORCL) stock is soaring Tuesday after the enterprise IT firm beat top- and bottom-line expectations for its fiscal first quarter and announced an agreement with Amazon.com's (AMZN) cloud platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS).
In the three months ended August 31, Oracle's revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $13.3 billion, driven in part by a 10% surge in its cloud services & license support segment to $10.5 billion. Its earnings per share (EPS) were up 17% from the year-ago period to $1.39.
"As cloud services became Oracle's largest business, both our operating income and earnings per share growth accelerated," said Oracle CEO Safra Catz in a statement. The executive added that revenue performance obligations were up 53% from last year to a record $99 billion, and "that strong contract backlog will increase revenue growth throughout fiscal 2025."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Oracle's results came in well above what analysts expected. Specifically, Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $13.2 billion and earnings of $1.32 per share, according to Yahoo Finance.
However, the biggest news from Oracle was that it signed a multi-cloud strategic agreement with AWS, Catz said. The two companies will launch Oracle Database@AWS that aims to simplify database administration, billing and customer support, Oracle says.
The company also declared a quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share, payable on October 24 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 10.
Is Oracle stock a buy, sell or hold?
Oracle shares have surged nearly 50% for the year to date. Unsurprisingly, most of Wall Street is bullish on the tech stock.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for ORCL stock is $161.28, representing implied upside of roughly 3% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is Buy.
However, financial services firm CFRA Research is more on the sidelines, as evidenced by its Hold rating and $150 price target on the large-cap stock.
CFRA Research analyst Angelo Zino thinks Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) "remains the key growth driver, more than doubling in two years." This growth should accelerate over the current fiscal year and be supported by cloud expansion plans, he adds.
However, Zino also believes that aggressive capital expenditures spending, which is expected to double in fiscal 2025, and a net debt of $74 billion will limit free cash flow growth.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Incorrect ERC? IRS Points to Five New Red Flags
Tax Credits These signs could mean there’s an error in your Employee Retention Credit claim.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Published
-
Medicare Data Breach Impacts Almost 1 Million Subscribers
Following the Medicare data breach, you can continue to use your existing Medicare card; beneficiaries with compromised Medicare Beneficiary Identifiers will be sent a new card with a new number.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
10 Bond Portfolio Picks Before the Fed Cuts Rates
Why these picks for your bond portfolio are poised to help you get the biggest return in market conditions.
By Nellie S. Huang Published
-
For Lawyers, the Bar Exam Is More Than Just a Test
People who pass it within a few tries are proving they understand legal ethics and can handle pressure, advocate for consumers and communicate in writing.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published
-
How AI Can Guide Introverts to Success in Professional Services
Fear of rejection and awkward conversations can keep accounting and law firms from realizing significant growth. AI can help with that.
By Timothy Keith Published
-
The Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks to Buy
Consumer discretionary stocks are a bet on the broader economy. But how do investors narrow the field to find the best ones to buy? We take a look here.
By Kyle Woodley Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 484 Points in Broad-Market Bounce
Tech stocks were in focus Monday on news Palantir and Dell are two of the S&P 500's newest members.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Are Palantir and Dell Buys on Being Added to the S&P 500?
The S&P 500 is getting three new members this month but investors need to do their own due diligence.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
In Family Philanthropy, Embracing Differences Can Pay Off
Different approaches to charitable giving among generations and individuals can actually enhance the family's giving. Here's how.
By Julia Chu Published
-
Grow Your Investments Like Yale, Through a Self-Directed IRA
Yale's successful endowment focuses on alternatives. With a self-directed IRA, an individual investor could design a portfolio based on similar principles.
By Jason DeBono Published