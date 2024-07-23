Is GE Stock Still a Buy After Big Earnings Beat?
GE stock is higher Tuesday after the industrial giant's beat-and-raise quarter, but what do analysts think? We take a closer look here.
GE Aerospace (GE) disclosed upbeat second-quarter earnings ahead of Tuesday's open, sending GE stock soaring up the price charts. The industrial giant also raised its full-year profit and free cash flow forecast and Wall Street has been quick to chime in.
In the three months ended June 30, GE's revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $9.1 billion, driven in part by 7% growth in its commercial engines & services segment to $6.1 billion. Its earnings per share (EPS) was up 62% over the year-ago period to $1.20.
"The GE Aerospace team delivered another strong quarter marked by double-digit increases across orders, operating profit, and free cash flow," GE Aerospace CEO Larry Culp said in a statement.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The results topped analysts' expectations. Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $8.5 billion and earnings of 98 cents per share, according to Yahoo Finance.
"Given our performance year-to-date and momentum across our businesses we are raising our full-year profit and free cash flow guidance," Culp said.
The company now expects earnings per share in the range of $3.95 to $4.20, up from its previous guidance of $3.80 to $4.05. Free cash flow is now forecast to arrive between $5.3 billion to $5.6 billion, up from the prior outlook of more than $5 billion.
Is GE stock a buy, sell or hold?
The industrial stock has turned in a strong performance on the price charts this year, up more than 70% at last check. The bulk of this upside came amid optimism for the company's spinoff plans, which were completed in April.
But Wall Street remains bullish on GE stock. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for GE Aerospace is $185.67, representing implied upside of 6% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is a Strong Buy – making it one of analysts' top-rated S&P 500 stocks.
Financial services firm CFRA Research is one of the more bullish outfits on GE stock with a Buy rating and a new price target of $190 (up from $181) following the earnings release.
CFRA Research analyst Angelo Zino is encouraged by the momentum seen in the company's commercial engines & services segment "as orders for services and equipment both grew 30% on the heels of robust spare parts demand."
He adds that "margins are benefiting from higher services volume, pricing, and mix," and sees "the upwardly revised 2024 revenue, profit, and free cash flow guidance, which we attribute to commercial equipment strength, as improving orders point to better prospects ahead."
CFRA's $190 price target represents implied upside of nearly 9% to current levels.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
UPS Stock Heads Toward Worst Day Ever After Earnings
UPS stock is down big after coming up short of analysts’ expectations for its second quarter and cutting its outlook. Here’s what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
IRS Ends Inherited IRA Confusion: Annual RMDs Required for Many
IRAs The agency has resolved a major point of uncertainty for inherited IRA beneficiaries.
By Kelley R. Taylor Published
-
UPS Stock Heads Toward Worst Day Ever After Earnings
UPS stock is down big after coming up short of analysts’ expectations for its second quarter and cutting its outlook. Here’s what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Spotify Stock Surges After Q2 Earnings Beat: What to Know
Spotify stock is flying higher Tuesday after the streaming giant reported its second-quarter earnings results. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Mega-Cap Tech Rallies to Drag Markets Higher
Markets focused on upcoming earnings from Magnificent 7 stocks rather than chaos in D.C.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Tumble After Spectacular Global Internet Crash
Market participants rushed out of risk assets to end a wild week of trading.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Sinks 533 Points as Big Banks, Mega Caps Slump
Goldman Sachs and Apple were two of the worst-performing blue chip stocks on Thursday.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Paris Olympics: 5 Sports-Related Stocks Going for Gold
Tactical investors may want to keep an eye on these sports-related stocks as the countdown to the Paris Olympics begins.
By Jeff Reeves Published
-
Stock Market Today: Semis Get Slammed and Blue Chips Bounce
The potential for more curbs on tech sales to China set off a rotation into blue chips.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Why Amazon Stock Is the Biggest Bargain After Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Amazon is Wall Street's top Dow stock and it's cheap, analysts say.
By Dan Burrows Last updated