Is Deckers Stock a Buy After Its Beat-And-Raise Quarter?

Deckers Outdoor stock is higher Friday after the footwear maker reported strong earnings and guidance, but what is Wall Street saying? Here's what you need to know.

Joey Solitro
Deckers Outdoor (DECK) stock is trading near the top of the S&P 500 Friday after the footwear giant beat top- and bottom-line expectations for its fiscal second quarter and raised its full-year profit forecast.

In the three months ended September 30, Deckers' revenue increased 20.1% year over year to $1.3 billion, driven by 34.7% growth in its Hoka brand to $570.9 million. Its earnings per share (EPS) were up 39.5% from the year-ago period to $1.59.

The results handily beat analysts' expectations. Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $1.2 million and earnings of $1.24 per share, according to CNBC.

"These excellent results reflect the continued strength of our full-price demand enabled by innovative products that resonate with consumers, disciplined global marketplace management and thoughtful product segmentation," said Deckers CEO Stefano Caroti on the company's conference call. 

Deckers' 21% revenue growth in the first half of its fiscal year was driven by "Hoka increasing 32%, Ugg growing 13%, total company international increasing 28% and total company business to consumer (B2C) and wholesale, both growing more than 20% above last year," Caroti added.

As a result of its outperformance in the first half of the year, Deckers raised its full-year outlook. The company now anticipates revenue to increase approximately 12% to $4.8 billion and EPS  to arrive in the range of $5.15 to $5.25.

"Our brands are well-positioned for the holiday season and on track to achieve an increased outlook for the full fiscal year," Caroti said.

Is Deckers stock a buy, sell or hold?

Deckers is having a stellar year on the price charts, too, with shares up 53% since the start of 2024. And Wall Street thinks the consumer discretionary stock has more room to run. 

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for DECK stock is $187.97, representing implied upside of about 10% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is a Buy.

Financial services firm Truist Securities is one of the more bullish outfits on the large-cap stock with a Buy rating and $205 price target.

"With products continuing to resonate extremely well, deep innovation pipelines for both brands, still-low-but-building brand awareness abroad and management's thoughtful approach to marketplace segmentation, we think DECK is well-positioned to maintain a robust growth trajectory," says Truist Securities analyst Joseph Civello

The analyst adds that "Hoka's continued outperformance and the success they are seeing from higher-price-point franchises strengthens our conviction on long-term margin expansion opportunities."

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

