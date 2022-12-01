Is Apple Stock a Sell Amid China Unrest?
What's in store for Apple stock amid estimates for severe iPhone shortages? Here, we take a closer look.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
As we enter the final month of 2022, a year unforgiving to the tech industry, Apple (AAPL (opens in new tab), $148.03) stock remains quite volatile.
A big reason is the potential iPhone shortfall resulting from worker unrest at the Foxconn plant in Zhengzhou, China. Employees at the plant where Apple iPhone Pro's are manufactured have been protesting the country's zero-COVID policy.
Sources suggest that unrest at the plant could result in a production shortfall of 6 million units for the iPhone Pro. The protests started in October over food shortages but have recently turned to COVID.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
While the situation is fluid – Apple and Foxconn believe they can fill the shortfall in 2023 – it could make investors think twice before buying Apple stock.
At the very least, it gives investors food for thought when investing in companies that rely on China for their manufacturing requirements. "It will force Apple to accelerate the diversification of its production base," said Asymmetric Advisors analyst Amir Anvarzadeh, as reported by Bloomberg (opens in new tab).
In the long run, this could be the best thing to happen to Apple. However, in the near term, investors ought to temper their expectations for Apple stock as it heads into 2023.
"We estimate that Apple now has significant iPhone shortages that could take off roughly at least 5% of units in the quarter and potentially up to 10% depending on the next few weeks in China around Foxconn production and protests," says Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives.
Ives estimates that the iPhone supply disruptions cost Apple $1 billion per week in lost sales.
On the bright side, the latest information suggests that city officials in Zhengzhou lifted the COVID lockdown on Nov. 30, allowing workers at Foxconn's iPhone City campus to leave the property.
In addition, Foxconn has offered employees who left the plant between Oct. 1 and Nov. 10 bonuses of up to $1,672 if they return to work and remain on the job for at least two months.
It's too early to know what the lifting of these COVID restrictions in Zhengzhou means for Foxconn's plans to entice thousands of workers back to work through monetary rewards.
And investors willing to stand by Apple through its supply issues have other concerns to worry about heading into 2023.
For starters, a significant portion of iPhone owners has likely upgraded their phones in the past two years, resulting in waning demand in the year ahead.
In addition, the company's software and services revenue, according to Oppenheimer analyst Marin Yang, is experiencing a slowdown due to lower consumer spending resulting from higher inflation and interest rates.
Ultimately, Ives believes iPhone 14 shortages could be as much as 30% in Apple stores heading into the holiday shopping season. That's not good news, given consumers have already said they're looking to spend less this year.
Still, Apple stock remains an excellent long-term investment and analysts maintain a consensus Buy rating on the iPhone maker, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. However, shares could face more near-term volatility.
In the meantime, it makes sense when buying Apple (or any other stock) to tread carefully.
BofA Global Research sees the S&P 500 moving sideways in 2023 due to declining earnings per share. That said, it does project the index will average annual returns of 8% over the next decade.
If you're thinking of buying Apple stock, look past the production problems in China and focus on the long term. That's what Warren Buffett's doing (Apple, for those who don't know, is the top holding in the Berkshire Hathaway equity portfolio).
Will has written professionally for investment and finance publications in both the U.S. and Canada since 2004. A native of Toronto, Canada, his sole objective is to help people become better and more informed investors. Fascinated by how companies make money, he's a keen student of business history. Married and now living in Halifax, Nova Scotia, he's also got an interest in equity and debt crowdfunding.
-
-
McDonald’s Gold Card: The Mysterious Piece of Plastic That Gets You Free Food for Life
Order from the McDonald’s app in December for a shot at winning a rare McDonald’s McGold Card and free food for life.
By Bob Niedt • Published
-
Microwave vs Air Fryer: Which is Cheaper for Cooking?
Can the trusty microwave be beat by the air fryer for cost savings in the kitchen?
By Ben Demers • Published
-
Equal-Weight S&P 500 ETFs to Consider as Big Tech Struggles
A major selloff in tech stocks this year could have investors seeking out equal-weight S&P 500 funds.
By Will Ashworth • Published
-
Warren Buffett Stocks Ranked: The Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio
stocks The Berkshire Hathaway portfolio is a diverse set of blue chips, and increasingly, lesser-known growth bets. Here's a look at every stock picked by Warren Buffett and his lieutenants.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
Warren Buffett Stocks: What Did Berkshire Hathaway Buy and Sell in Q3?
Berkshire Hathaway was more greedy than fearful in Q3, adding a splashy semiconductor stock to its lineup of tech names.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Lift Off After Encouraging Inflation Report
The major market indexes rallied to their best day in two years after data showed inflation slowed in October.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Markets End an Up Month on a Down Note
October might have ended with a whimper, but the month overall delivered big-time gains for equity investors.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sizzle on Hopes for a More Dovish Fed
The major indexes ended a tumultuous week with a bang thanks to easing inflation data.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Mixed on Muddled Earnings and Econ Data
Conflicting earnings news and a strong headline GDP report that was weak under the hood made for a turbulent session.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sizzle With Big Tech Earnings on Tap
The major indexes notched a win ahead of the busiest week of Q3 earnings so far, with Alphabet and Apple among those reporting.
By Karee Venema • Published