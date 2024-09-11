GameStop Sinks on Revenue Drop, Stock Offering: What to Know
GameStop stock is plunging Wednesday after the video-game retailer said sales declined in Q2 and that it's selling shares to raise cash.
GameStop (GME) stock is spiraling in Wednesday's session after the video-game retailer reported its second-quarter earnings results and announced an at-the-market stock offering.
In the 13 weeks ended August 3, GameStop's revenue decreased 31% year-over-year to $798.3 million. The company also said its bottom line swung to earnings of 4 cents per share from a loss of 1 cent per share in the year-ago period.
The results were mixed compared to analysts' expectations. Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $896 million and a net loss of 9 cents per share, according to MarketWatch.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
In the release, GameStop also announced an acceleration to its store closure plans.
"While this review is ongoing and a specific set of stores has not been identified for closure, we anticipate that it may result in the closure of a larger number of stores than we have closed in the past few years,” GameStop said.
In a separate release, GameStop announced an at-the-market offering of up to 20 million shares of its common stock, which it plans to use for "general corporate purposes."
When a company announces a stock offering, it often leads to a decline in its share price over concerns of dilution. A stock offering increases the number of shares available in the market and reduces the ownership percentage of existing shareholders. The dilution also negatively impacts a company's earnings per share since there are more shares outstanding.
A stock offering can also cause concern because it shows that the company needs additional capital and is willing to dilute existing shareholders to raise it.
Is GameStop stock a buy, sell or hold?
GameStop is likely better known for its meme-stock status, and considering this, it shouldn't be too surprising that shares have been volatile this year. Indeed, GME was up nearly 74% for the year to date in mid-May on some Roaring Kitty news, but has since pared this lead to 12%.
As such, most of Wall Street is staying away from GME. However, financial services firm Wedbush follows the consumer discretionary stock and has an Underperform rating, which is equivalent to a Sell. And its $10 price target on GME represents implied downside of 50% to current levels.
"While we admire GameStop's ability to manage operating losses, we think it would be just as reasonable for management to close all of its stores and operate as a bank," says Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter.
The company has about $10 per share in cash at the moment, "but without a hint of any strategy that would reasonably deploy capital, we do not see why shares trade at two times cash. GameStop announced accelerated store closures with its earnings, but with no replacement strategy in sight, management indirectly indicates that it is no longer beholden to shareholder interests."
Pachter adds that GameStop "faces a near insurmountable barrier to its planned return to growth."
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
What Could the Election Mean for Student Loans? Harris vs Trump
As the presidential election heats up, here’s a closer look at each candidate’s plans to address student loans.
By Erin Bendig Published
-
Get the New 'Medicare and You' Handbook for 2025
Here's how to get a free version of the "Medicare & You" handbook and learn about upcoming Medicare changes.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
Saving to Be a 401(k) Millionaire? Plan for Taxes Now
Your tax bite in retirement could be excruciating. Here's why super savers need to get serious about protecting themselves.
By Brian Gray Published
-
Considering a 721 Exchange? Adopt a Buyer Beware Mindset
Having a tax-smart exit strategy for your real estate investment is a great idea, but if a 721 exchange is part of your plan, here's what you need to consider.
By Dwight Kay Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Mixed Ahead of August CPI Report
Sharp losses for blue chip banks JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs pressured the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Hewlett Packard Sinks on $1.35 Billion Stock Offering: Why This Matters
Hewlett Packard stock is spiraling Tuesday after the PC maker said it's selling stock to raise money for its Juniper acquisition. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Apple Stock Drops on News of Hefty Irish Tax Bill: What to Know
Apple stock is down Tuesday after the European Union ruled the tech giant must pay Ireland 13 billion euros in back taxes. Here's what that means for investors.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Is Oracle Stock a Buy After Earnings Beat, Amazon Alliance?
Oracle stock is rallying Tuesday after the tech firm beat earnings expectations and announced a new AWS partnership. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
10 Bond Portfolio Picks Before the Fed Cuts Rates
Why these picks for your bond portfolio are poised to help you get the biggest return in market conditions.
By Nellie S. Huang Published
-
For Lawyers, the Bar Exam Is More Than Just a Test
People who pass it within a few tries are proving they understand legal ethics and can handle pressure, advocate for consumers and communicate in writing.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published