eBay Stock Downgraded to Sell: Should Investors Be Worried?
Jefferies lowered its rating on eBay stock due to decelerating advertising growth and increased marketing investments. Here's what you need to know.
eBay (EBAY) shares are lower Tuesday after financial services firm Jefferies downgraded the e-commerce stock to Underperform (equivalent to a Sell) from Hold and lowered its price target to $52 from $60, which is more than 17% below where EBAY is currently trading.
The consumer discretionary stock has been on a roll in 2024, up 44% for the year to date, but Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni is concerned about decelerating advertising growth and increased marketing investments.
He notes that advertising growth slowed to 18% in the first quarter of 2024 from 23% in the fourth quarter of 2023, before falling to just 4% in the second quarter of 2024. In Q3 of this year, eBay's ad growth was just 7%.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"We expect slowing advertising growth to eliminate a key source of margin and reinvestment capabilities, resulting in downside to both gross merchandise value and EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization]," Colantuoni says.
The analyst adds that a recent slowdown in China, which represents about 10% of eBay's revenue, "eliminates a key tailwind to growth."
EBAY is a Hold for most of Wall Street
The majority of Wall Street remains on the sidelines when it comes to the large-cap stock. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for EBAY is $61.94, representing a discount to current levels. Meanwhile, the consensus recommendation is Hold.
Financial services firm Wedbush is one of those with a Neutral rating (equivalent to a Hold) and a $70 price target on EBAY stock.
"Our model implies mid-single digit earnings-per-share growth over the next five years supported by margin gains and share buybacks as the company remains committed to returning capital to shareholders," says Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt. "While we hold a favorable view of the company’s long-term strategy, free cahs flow dynamics, and capital allocation approach, we see few near-term catalysts to drive upside to estimates or a material inflection in growth."
Argus rates EBAY a Buy
Not everyone is so skeptical of EBAY. Financial services firm Argus Research, for one, has a Buy rating on the retail stock and a $70 price target.
"Following the 2015 PayPal spinoff, and the sale of StubHub, the Classifieds business, and other assets, eBay has become a focused e-commerce retailer," wrote Argus analyst Joseph Bonner in a November 11 note. "CEO Jamie Iannone is working to strengthen the eBay Marketplace platform through a continuous blizzard of new features and enhancements centered on improving the user/seller experience, including new seller tools underpinned by generative AI models."
Bonner added that eBay is looking to "build new revenue streams in payments, advertising, cross-border shipping, and even live-event shopping."
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Why MongoDB Stock Is Down After Its Beat-And-Raise Quarter
MongoDB stock is spiraling Tuesday even after the tech company disclosed higher-than-expected Q3 earnings and raised its full-year outlook. Here's why.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Oracle Stock Is Sinking After Earnings. Here's Why
Oracle stock is lower Tuesday after the tech giant fell short of earnings expectations for its fiscal second quarter. This is what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Buy eBay and Sell Etsy, Morgan Stanley Says
Morgan Stanley is bullish on eBay and bearish on Etsy. Here’s what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Suffer Worst Losses of 2022
Stock Market Today Investors snapped out of their brief post-Fed euphoria and rushed to the exits Thursday, with high-priced tech among the most punished stocks.
By Kyle Woodley Published
-
13 Consumer Stocks for the Holiday Season
stocks to buy Investors hunting for consumer stocks can't go on an indiscriminating binge. These 13 retail picks appear to have more to offer than most of their peers.
By Jeff Reeves Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Lifted by Amazon, Apple and … Meta?
Stock Market Today A gaggle of post-earnings jumps (and pre-earnings gains by Amazon and Apple) helped lift the major indexes Thursday. So did a new moniker by one of Wall Street's biggest stocks.
By Kyle Woodley Published
-
Stock Market Today: Booming GDP Growth Triggers Another S&P Record
Stock Market Today America's first-quarter economic growth eclipsed Kiplinger estimates, and jobless claims came in lower, too, helping spark more gains across the market Thursday.
By Kyle Woodley Published
-
Stock Market Today: Electric E-Commerce Earnings Send Nasdaq to New High
Stock Market Today All the major indices took off running again Thursday on the back of brighter employment data and encouraging earnings. Several finished with record closes.
By Kyle Woodley Published
-
20 of Wall Street’s Newest Dividend Stocks
dividend stocks Many companies have cut or killed their cash distributions in 2020, but these new dividend stocks have either started or kept up freshly initiated payouts.
By Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA Published
-
15 Stocks to Buy for an Activist Investor Boost
investing One of the greatest obstacles to share price appreciation is mediocre management, supported by a complacent board.
By Lisa Springer Published