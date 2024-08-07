CVS Health Stock Drops After Cutting Profit Forecast Again
CVS Health said pressure in its benefits segment prompted another cut to its full-year forecast. Here's what you need to know.
CVS Health (CVS) stock is in negative territory Wednesday after the pharmacy chain and healthcare benefits provider reported mixed results for its second quarter and slashed its full-year profit forecast.
In the three months ended June 30, CVS said its revenue increased 2.6% year-over-year to $91.2 billion, driven by growth in its Health Care Benefits and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. However, its earnings per share (EPS) decreased 17.2% from the year-ago period to $1.83, primarily due to a decline in operating income in its Health Care Benefits segment.
"We have many points of differentiation that position us to win now and into the future," said CVS CEO Karen Lynch in a statement. "Our innovation is accelerating more transparent pharmacy reimbursement models, increasing the use of biosimilars, and providing better patient outcomes through our connected health care delivery assets."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The results were mixed compared with what analysts were expecting. Wall Street anticipated revenue of $91.5 billion and earnings of $1.73 per share, according to Yahoo Finance.
For a second consecutive quarter, CVS reduced its full-year profit forecast. The company now anticipates earnings per share to arrive between $6.40 to $6.65, down from its previous forecast of at least $7.00. It's also guiding for cash flow from operations of approximately $9 billion, down from its previous forecast of at least $10.5 billion.
"The Company's guidance revision reflects continued pressure in the Health Care Benefits segment, partially offset by strong performance in the Health Services and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments," CVS said.
Is CVS stock a buy, sell or hold?
CVS Health is down more than 20% for the year to date, but Wall Street remains bullish on the healthcare stock. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the consensus analyst target price for CVS stock is $67.74, representing implied upside of more than 17% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is Buy.
Still, there are some on Wall Street that are hesitant. Financial services firm UBS Global Research, for instance, has a Neutral rating (equivalent to a Hold) and a $60 price target. And UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo issued a stern warning to investors ahead of earnings.
"It is a 'stay away' on this print," Caliendo wrote in an August 5 note. Analysts' consensus view was "challenging," he said. "The potential range of outcomes here is meaningful, thus while the stock is cheap relative to managed care peers, we have little conviction in the near-term outlook."
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Super Micro Is the Next Large Cap to Split Its Stock: What to Know
Super Micro Computer fell short of Q2 earnings estimates and announced a 10-for-1 stock split. Here's what that means for the stock.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Double Standard? IRS Audit Reveals Its Employees Owe $50 million in Unpaid Taxes
IRS IRS employees are required to pay their taxes on time, but thousands slipped through the cracks.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Published
-
Super Micro Is the Next Large Cap to Split Its Stock: What to Know
Super Micro Computer fell short of Q2 earnings estimates and announced a 10-for-1 stock split. Here's what that means for the stock.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Lead Big Market Bounce
Solid gains for mega-cap stocks Nvidia and Meta Platforms helped the main indexes rebound Tuesday.
By Karee Venema Published
-
What Google's Antitrust Ruling Means for Alphabet Stock
A federal judge ruled that Alphabet-owned Google holds a monopoly in search and text advertising, but Wall Street isn't worried. Here's what they have to say.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Uber Stock Pops After Solid Earnings: What to Know
Uber stock is higher Tuesday after the ride-hailing firm beat expectations for its second quarter. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Is Palantir Stock a Buy After Its Beat-And-Raise Quarter?
Palantir stock is rallying Tuesday after the data analytics firm beat Q2 earnings estimates and raised its full-year outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Dives 1,033 Points as Panic Selling Sets In
There were several factors at play in today's broad-market bashing, including recession worries and news Berkshire slashed its Apple stake.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Why Did Warren Buffett Slash His Stake in Apple Stock?
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway dumped Apple, its top stock, by almost half.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
CrowdStrike Fires Back at Delta: What to Know
CrowdStrike says Delta ignored its offers of assistance during the outage last month. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published