Chewy Becomes the Latest Stock Pick of Roaring Kitty

Chewy stock is volatile Monday after Keith Gill, the investor known as Roaring Kitty, disclosed a 6.6% stake in the online pet retailer.

published

Chewy (CHWY) stock was trading more than 26% higher in Monday's pre-market session after Keith Gill, the investor also known as Roaring Kitty, disclosed a noteworthy position in the online pet food and products retailer. However, the stock quickly came back down to earth and was last seen 6% lower.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gill disclosed a 6.6% stake in Chewy worth just over $245 million based on Friday's closing price of $27.24. In total, Gill owns roughly 9 million shares of the consumer discretionary stock.

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

