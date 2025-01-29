Alibaba Stock Gains on Promises Its New AI Model Is Better Than DeepSeek
Alibaba stock is higher Wednesday after the Chinese conglomerate said its updated AI model outperforms DeepSeek and other competitors. Here's what to know.
Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) stock is scaling the price charts Wednesday after the Chinese e-commerce giant released a new version of its open-source artificial intelligence (AI) model, Qwen. BABA says this new version outperforms competitors, including the ultra-popular and industry-disrupting DeepSeek R1.
In a head-to-head comparison, Alibaba said Qwen 2.5-Max outperforms DeepSeek-V3, OpenAI's GPT-4o and Meta Platforms' (META) Llama 3.1 in major benchmarks, including Arena-Hard, LiveBench, LiveCodeBench and GPQA-Diamond. These criteria evaluate AI models for tasks such as reasoning, coding and general problem solving.
"The burst of DeepSeek V3 has attracted attention from the whole AI community to large-scale MoE models," Alibaba said in a post on X.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The company said its large-language model has been pretrained on "massive data" and "achieves competitive performance against the top-tier models."
Alibaba's updated version of Qwen comes just days after the release of DeepSeek R1, a cheap Chinese AI model, which quickly became the most-downloaded app on Apple's (AAPL) app store.
The release of DeepSeek R1 also caused several major U.S. tech stocks to sell off on Monday.
Is Alibaba stock a buy, sell or hold?
Alibaba shares rallied hard back in late September after the company released several AI models. More recently, the consumer discretionary stock has struggled and is down more than 13% since early October. But Wall Street remains overwhelmingly bullish on BABA.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for BABA stock is $120.94, representing implied upside of more than 20% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is Buy.
However, not all of Wall Street is bullish on the large-cap stock. Financial services firm Argus Research, for example, has a Hold rating on Alibaba.
"BABA has underperformed in recent years due to increased competition, political pressures, and macroeconomic softness," wrote Argus Research analyst Jim Kelleher said in a November 18 note. This "combination of weak fundamentals and uncertain organizational strategy" is why Kelleher has a Hold rating on Alibaba.
Related content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
ASML Stock Remains a Strong Buy After Earnings
ASML stock rallied after the semiconductor supplier beat fourth-quarter expectations. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
T-Mobile Earnings Send Stock to the Top of the S&P 500
T-Mobile stock is notably higher Wednesday after the wireless provider's earnings beat and strong full-year outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
ASML Stock Remains a Strong Buy After Earnings
ASML stock rallied after the semiconductor supplier beat fourth-quarter expectations. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
T-Mobile Earnings Send Stock to the Top of the S&P 500
T-Mobile stock is notably higher Wednesday after the wireless provider's earnings beat and strong full-year outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Starbucks Stock Pops as Turnaround Efforts Lead to Earnings Beat: What to Know
Starbucks stock is higher Wednesday after the coffee chain beat expectations for its fiscal first quarter as its "Back to Starbucks" efforts take shape.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
How to Slash Kiddie Taxes on Your Child's UTMA Account
Gifts to children can come with tax strings. To keep your child's gift growing and avoid tax bills for yourself along the way, consider this long-term strategy.
By David Jaeger, CFP® Published
-
Your Family Money Values Matter: How to Get on the Same Page
How you grow up shapes you financially. That can make things tricky for couples and their kids, so follow these four steps to help establish your family values.
By Julie Virta, CFP®, CFA, CTFA Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Surge Ahead of Fed
Tech stocks led the way higher Tuesday as Wall Street looked ahead to Wednesday's Fed announcement.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Broadcom Stock Remains Shaky After DeepSeek Sell-Off. How Worried Should Investors Be?
Broadcom stock is struggling for direction Tuesday after the chipmaker fell sharply Monday following the release of DeepSeek, a cheap AI chatbot.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Boeing Stock Pops After CEO Gives Upbeat Cash Flow Outlook: What to Know
Boeing stock is the best Dow Jones stock Tuesday as a positive cash flow outlook offsets a fourth-quarter miss.
By Joey Solitro Published