Affirm Stock Soars On Surprise Profit, Revenue Beat
Affirm stock is sizzling Friday after the BNPL firm handily beat earnings and revenue estimates in its most recent quarter. Here's what you need to know.
Affirm Holdings (AFRM) is one of the hottest stocks on Friday after the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company reported a surprise profit and revenue beat for its fiscal 2025 second quarter.
In the three months ending December 31, Affirm's revenue increased 46.6% year over year to $866 million. It also swung to a net profit of 23 cents per share from a loss of 54 cents per share in the year-ago period.
"Contributing to this strong performance was another record-setting holiday shopping season as we once again delivered for our merchants, with several standout categories: during Black Friday/Cyber Monday, third-party marketplaces grew 44%, and travel 42%," said Affirm CEO Max Levchin in a statement.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The results topped analysts' expectations. Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $807 million and a net loss of 15 cents per share, according to CNBC.
Affirm also said its gross merchandise volume (GMV) grew 34.7% year over year to $10.1 billion, topping analysts' expectations of $9.6 billion.
For its fiscal third quarter, Affirm said it expects to achieve revenue in the range of $755 million to $785 million. The midpoint of this range, $770 million, came up just short of the $772 million in revenue Wall Street is anticipating.
Affirm also provided a more detailed forecast for its full-year guidance. The company is calling for GMV in the range of $34.74 billion to $35.34 billion and revenue of $3.13 billion to $3.19 billion. This compares to its previous forecast for GMV of more than $34 billion and revenue that is at least 20 basis points higher than in 2024. (A basis point = 0.01%.)
"Affirm is in the strongest shape it's ever been," Levchin said. "Challenges met, competitors bested: excellent growth in a rapidly-expanding segment, on-target unit economics, robust operating leverage."
Is Affirm stock a buy, sell or hold?
Heading into Friday's session, Affirm Holdings was up more than 42% year over year, outpacing the S&P 500's total return (price change plus dividends) of 24.5%. Unsurprisingly, Wall Street is mostly bullish on the financial stock.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for AFRM stock is $70.79, representing implied upside of about 15% to its February 6 close. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is a Buy.
However, there are still a few holdouts to be found. Financial services firm Susquehanna, for one, has a Neutral rating (equivalent to a Hold) on the large-cap stock but raised its price target to $65 from $57 following the earnings release.
"AFRM results came in well ahead due to a variety of factors including unique partnerships, broad and growing adoption of their card, and increased popularity of their 0% APR product that rose 70%, all of which seemingly drove increased market share,” says Susquehanna analyst James Friedman.
Friedman adds that going forward, Affirm will see a variety of new growth thanks to "broadening merchant acceptance, a high-velocity funnel of new consumer accounts coming on file, and an attractive credit market.”
However, the share price has rallied too far, too fast, in Friedman's opinion and his Neutral rating is based on valuation.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Are 60/40 Portfolios Still Relevant Today?
As a general statement, if you believe in the U.S. economy and government, the 60/40 allocation should work well for most people.
By Zain Jaffer Published
-
Prepare Your Family for the Financial and Legal Aftermath of Your Death
Taking these steps now can help ensure your family isn't overwhelmed with uncertainty later on.
By Kiplinger Advisor Collective Published
-
Empowering Widows: Five Goals for Financial Security in 2025
Tackling these strategies one at a time, whether it's updating estate planning or reassessing investments, can help put you on track for financial stability.
By Stacy Francis, CFP®, CDFA®, CES™ Published
-
Private Credit: Coming Soon to a Portfolio Near You
Private credit could be a good source of diversification for sophisticated investors, but beware of the risks.
By Blaine Townsend, CIMC®, CIMA® Published
-
What Is Insurance Good For? Let Us Count the Ways
You might resent having to pay premiums, but when disaster or just a minor fender-bender happens, you'll be happy you have the financial backup.
By Karl Susman, CPCU, LUTCF, CIC, CSFP, CFS, CPIA, AAI-M, PLCS Published
-
Stock Market Today: Investors Respond to the Usual Uncertainty
Stocks surged late but the major indexes closed mixed as the search for market leadership continues.
By David Dittman Published
-
Trump's Sovereign Wealth Fund: What Is It And How Does It Work?
President Trump signed an executive order that puts in motion plans for a U.S. sovereign wealth fund. Here's what a sovereign wealth fund is and how it works.
By Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA Published
-
Honeywell Stock Is at the Bottom Of the Dow After Split News
Honeywell is the worst Dow Jones stock Thursday as the industrial conglomerate's weak outlook offsets news that it is splitting into three separate companies.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Roblox Stock Plunges After Bookings, Users Fall Short of Expectations
Roblox stock is down Thursday after the gaming company came up short on key metrics for its fourth quarter. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Eli Lilly Stock Rises After Profit, Outlook Top Expectations
Eli Lilly stock is higher Thursday after the pharma giant beat fourth-quarter profit expectations and issued strong 2025 guidance. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published