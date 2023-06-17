S&P 500 Companies Are Reducing Buybacks: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts

Six months into 2023, S&P 500 companies are operating differently than they did a year prior.

As companies adjust their business plans to keep up with the economy, they spend more in some places while cutting drastically in others.

The use of cash by S&P 500 companies will fall in 2023 after growing by 8% in 2022. The recent slowdown in earnings growth and the decline in cash balances will likely lead to a 2% drop in cash spending this year. S&P 500 companies are also unlikely to raise cash, as the cost of capital has risen sharply. Despite overall declines, firms are likely to up their spending of cash on research and development projects and shareholder dividends. Buybacks are expected to fall by as much as 15% this year before rebounding in 2024. Buybacks increased in the first quarter but at a slower pace than in 2022. A handful of firms were the biggest buyers of their own shares, including Apple (AAPL). Energy companies will lead the S&P 500 in share buybacks, followed closely by telecom firms.

By contrast, companies in the financial, health care, utilities and real estate sectors will pull back spending on buybacks to increase capital buffers. Buybacks could face headwinds from a new excise tax and new regulations. The Inflation Reduction Act included a 1% excise tax on buybacks. Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has OK’d a rule requiring publicly traded firms to disclose more information on their buybacks, including the average share price paid.

